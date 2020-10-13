Amazon Prime Day Sex Toy Steals to Upgrade That Extra “Me” Time

It’s probable you have a little extra time at home right now whether you want it or not. In addition to taking a sanity walk and ordering comfort food to support your local restaurant, it’s a good time to give yourself a little love. This is true whether you’re coupled up or not. Luckily, there are Amazon Prime Day sex toy deals to shop to upgrade your current stash. You know your current vibrator is on its last leg, or, battery. Plus, these toys don’t go on sale very often.

Here’s the deal with the sale. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this blowout. If you aren’t already, it’s the perfect time to sign up. With your Prime membership, you get access to everything from Amazon Prime Video (such as my personal favorite Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!) to free shipping and access to Prime Music. And don’t forget about free two-day shipping! If you’re not ready to shop the year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the deals, Amazon offers a free Prime trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day—along with all of the other benefits for a limited time.

This huge sale lasts two days: October 13 and 14. Get a sneak peek at some of the best sex toy finds and their amazing prices. Shop them now at full price or come back here to grab the discounted items. And don’t forget to check out the Prime Day beauty deals here.

Lelo Ina 2 Luxury Rabbit Style Vibrator

This popular sex toy brand is discounting some best sellers 10-30 percent. Choose this ultra-powerful waterproof vibe or the Tor 2 Couples’ Vibrating Ring and you’re sure to have a blast.

We-Vibe W50 Couples Vibrator

If you’re coupled up, this handy toy will help reach either (both?) the clit and the G-spot. You can also use it on your own anywhere you’d like because, well, it’s your body.

Womanizer Pro 40

Womanizer fans know the powerful suction in this one tiny toy. It stimulates the clitoris without any direct touch, in six intensity levels.