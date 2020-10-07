Upgrade Your Kitchen with These Amazing Amazon Prime Day Deals

Kitchen appliances, as much as we love them, can be super pricey. Amazon Prime Day, which runs October 13-14, is almost here to give you the perfect opportunity to get appliances you’ve been dreaming about at a discount. From high-quality cookware from beloved brands to trendy appliances, there’s plenty of kitchen essential deals to shop guilt-free. Aspiring chefs and people who use their oven to store shoes—we’re looking at you, Carrie Bradshaw—can find gadgets that’ll make cooking and baking easier without breaking the bank.

Prime Day is basically the sale that kicks off the holiday sale season, so it’s a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping, whether you’re shopping for you or looking for a gift for a loved one. In order to shop all of Amazon’s great deals, you’ll need to be a member of Amazon Prime. If you aren’t, don’t fret—you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, so you can add everything from beauty to electronic deals to your cart and take advantage of Prime’s speedy shipping.

Below are some of our favorite deals, including a few that are actually live and shoppable right now. Go take advantage of them while supplies last.

Instant Pot — Up to 25% Off

Instant Pot jump-started the slow cooker and pressure cooker craze. This innovative appliance takes a lot of pressure—pun intended—off of dinner and meal prep.

You can save almost $20 on this cult-favorite, which is 25 percent off. This Instant Pot pressure cooker is super versatile and can also be used as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and warmer.

Lodge — Up to 55% Off

Known for making high-quality and long-lasting cookware, Lodge is a brand that you want to have in your kitchen.

This durable cast-iron dutch oven is currently 45 percent off, which means you’ll save $33 in your pocket. Plus, it’s pre-seasoned.

Any cooking enthusiast knows that you need to have a reliable skillet in your kitchen. This cast-iron option from Lodge boasts the ability to heat evenly and comes pre-seasoned, making this skillet a must-have.

HUROM — Up to $100 Off

Known for making high-end juicers and blenders, HUROM products are must-haves for any fresh juice fan.

This stunning rose gold slow juicer will be $75 off during Prime Day. It’ll give you tasty cold-pressed juice quietly. You won’t have to worry about a noisy juicer waking everyone up.

Chefman — Up to 50% Off

You’ll want to watch Chefman on Prime Day. The kitchen essentials brand has just about any appliance you could want—egg cookers, toasters, coffee makers and more.

Get fryin’ with this air fryer from Chefman. It’ll be 20 percent off on Prime Day. The fryer uses 98 percent less oil than your traditional fryer.

The compact panini press is a great addition to any home. This is more than just a panini press though, it can also serve as a grill for burgers or other meat. It’ll be 50 percent off during Prime Day.

This cute little mini fridge can hold up to six 12 oz. cans. It has a removable shelf and a carrying handle, so you can easily transport it. The fridge isn’t just a cooling device; it can also be used as a warmer. During Prime Day, it’ll be 20 percent off.

Üllo — Up to 30% Off

Get the most out of your wine with this elegant decanter, which will be 30 percent off during Prime Day. It’ll remove all of those sulfates while enhancing the taste of the wine. Plus, it looks super stylish.