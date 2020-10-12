These Amazon Prime Day Home Deals Have Convinced Me To Redecorate

Scroll To See More Images

I honestly didn’t think my apartment was in bad shape, but now that I’ve seen all of Amazon Prime Day’s incredible home deals, I’m ready to clear out everything and start completely fresh. I just can’t resist, sue me! It doesn’t take much to inspire me to revamp my space, and everything on sale for Prime Day is so, so good.

If you didn’t know (but seriously, how could you not know?), Amazon Prime Day is going down on October 13-14, and just as they are every year, the savings are enormous. You can get everything from clothing to electronics to beauty and skincare, all at majorly-discounted prices—all you’ve got to do is be an Amazon Prime Member. (Spoiler alert, if you’re not, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial. We love to see it!)

Prime Day is exciting and all, but given that Amazon can be quite the overwhelming site to scroll through (So. Many. Options.) I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up some of the most notable home-related deals. Think aesthetic-AF decor! Comfy, luxe bedding! Even some furniture! Everything you need to give your space a major upgrade, at a price that’s way, way cheaper than what you’d normally find.

If you were already looking to redecorate your home, consider this sale to be a total godsend. If you weren’t, I still recommend taking a look at all there is to see and save on. Even one small piece of decor can elevate a corner of your home, so why not make sure you aren’t missing out on your new fave thing?

With that, read on for a sneak peak at a few of Amazon Prime Day’s best home deals, and don’t hesitate to buy a few things for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Furniture – Up To 30% Off

If you’re really looking to dive into redecorating, put your old furniture on Facebook Marketplace and give yourself permission to start fresh. Furniture brands like Classic Brands, Furrino, Sauder and Zinus will be offering up to 30% off on their gorgeous pieces, so you have tons of options. I’ve already picked a spot for this Sauder Lift-Top Coffee Table in my living room.

Ready to get comfy? This Zinus Benton Sofa looks way more expensive than it actually is, thanks to the chic stone gray colorway and tufted cushions.

Mattresses – Up To 30% Off

You know you’re officially an adult when news of a mattress sale thrills you. Good sleep ain’t cheap, my friend, and the chance to snag yourself a Casper mattress for up to 30% off is definitely not something you want to pass up.

AmazonBasics Home Furnishings – Up To 40% Off

Of course, the very best deals on Prime Day are from Amazon’s own brands, and you can shop a wide selection of Home Furnishings from AmazonBasics for up to 40% off. There’s no way I’m saying no to a cute rug, so this Diamond Trellis Shag Rug is already in my part.

If you don’t know, now you know—AmazonBasics carries a TON of cute bedding options! Stock up on comforters, duvets, sheets and more. I’m totally calling dibs on this lush Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter, available in 13 color options.

If (like me) you’re obsessed with plants, don’t sleep on the AmazonBasics planters! There are tons of cute, minimalist options, like this Round Wall Planter with trendy brass detailing. Buy one or treat yourself to a set of two or three.

Amazon Handmade Decor – Up to 20% Off

Amazon Handmade makers are seriously talented small businesses that absolutely deserve your business. They have tons of cool decor and small gifts, and you should definitely browse the Handmade section on Prime day to treat yourself to a few smaller things. Personally, I’ll be snagging the Pumpkin Bakery Candle from Lorenzen Candle Co, which will be 20% off.