I’m a Fashion Writer & These are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping During Amazon Prime Day

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen up, fellow fashion girls. Over the next two days, you’re going to be seeing a lot of incredible Amazon Prime Day fashion picks (courtesy of yours truly) so it’s time to put your competitive shopping hat on and pull your credit card out of your cute wallet (it’s probably woven and Bottega Veneta inspired). For the next 48 hours, brands like STAUD, Free People, RE/DONE, Levi’s, English Factory and many, many more are on sale for up to 40 percent off.

I personally can’t resist the opportunity to get the perfect beaded shoulder bag at a major discount and was up early refreshing Amazon’s page to beat you all to the deals. Luckily, all my favorite Prime Day fashion picks are still available so you’ll be able to join in on the fun if you have an Amazon Prime membership. P.S. if you don’t, it’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day free trial.

I’ve scrolled through thousands of sale items and narrowed it down to my top 10 sale finds. Keep scrolling to see my selection and then make sure you check out the rest of the Prime Day deals to see if you can top my finds. Happy shopping!

’70s Shearling Clogs

I could write an entire love letter to clogs but since actions speak louder than words, I’ll let the four pairs in my closet speak for themselves. I’m obsessed with this shearling pair (that’s 25 percent off) from RE/DONE and am eagerly waiting for the weather to drop below 60 degrees in New York City so I can give them their shining debut.

” price=”$371.25 (was $495)” button_type=”amazon”/]

Outta Love Tort Sunglasses

Call me Bella Hadid because I love a tiny pair of stylish sunglasses. This pair by Le Specs combined two of my favorite trends: tiny oval shades and tortoise frames. And of course, it helps that they’re $12 off.

Dominique Hoop Earrings

I wear hoop earrings almost every day and have no intention on stopping anytime soon. This pair by SHASHI is my go-to because they have the perfect size, price and amount of shine.

Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress

A good maxi dress isn’t just a summer staple. I love wearing them in the fall with boots and in the winter with an oversized blazer. This one by English Factory comes in four colors!

Powder Chelsea Boots

Speaking of wearing dresses and boots, this pair of Chelsea boots is a fun take on the lug-sole trend. The multi-tone color scheme also ensures that they will go with every outfit in your fall wardrobe.

Constantina Mini Dress

This flirty floral dress works for brunch, the office or a date night out. Plus, the long sleeve detail ensures that it will last beyond summer—florals for fall are much more groundbreaking.

Superfluff Pocketlux Heather Sweatpant

The true test of how bougie someone is is if they are willing to spend over $100 on a pair of sweatpants. I (un)fortunately pass this test and have an obsession with FREE CITY sweatpants . Luckily, it’s a lot easier to justify the purchase when they’re $43 off.

Raffia Tommy Beaded Bag

STAUD is known for its beaded shoulder bag but I think it’s officially been upstaged by this woven version . The embroidered floral detailing is so cute and will give the essence of a European summer on the go.

U Neck Tank

When in doubt, wear a ribbed tank . They look great with gold or silver layered jewelry, jeans or cargo pants and layered under a blazer. Free People’s tank is great for the girlies who prefer to wear a supportive bra because the wide shoulder will cover any bra straps.

Ruffle Detail Blouse

A flouncy white blouse is an easy way to upgrade a look you’d typically pair with a white t-shirt. I love the puff sleeves on this option.

More Prime Day 2022 Deals to Shop