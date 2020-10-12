These Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Include SO Many Trendy Picks

Scroll To See More Images

Just when I thought my fall wardrobe was complete, Amazon Prime Day’s amazing fashion deals have been announced, and now I have to go shopping yet again. The struggle is so real, but honestly, I’m not complaining—these savings are too good to pass up!

ICYMI, Amazon Prime Day will be held on October 13-14, and this year’s savings are better than those of any Prime Day prior. You can get massive discounts on everything from home decor to shoes to electronics to beauty products, and all you’ve got to do is be a member of Amazon Prime.

Wait, you aren’t a member?! No biggie—Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial, and there’s never been a better time to try it out. Fair warning, though; you will be instantly obsessed. The ability to get Prime 2-Day Shipping makes impulse-buying far too easy, take it from me.

I digress; let’s talk about the deals. This Amazon Prime Day, you can shop all kinds of fashion faves, from gym gear and loungewear (Hello, leggings!) to trendy pieces that will instantly elevate your fall and winter 2020 wardrobe. There’s a lot to see, and a lot to save big on, so take your time and shop wisely.

I know Amazon can be hella overwhelming, so to make your life a bit easier, I rounded up a few of my fave Prime Day deals, the ones I definitely plan to shop before they (inevitably) sell out. If you’re into the idea of getting tons of clothes, shoes and accessories at majorly-discounted prices, read on for the savings you won’t want to sleep on. Happy Prime Day, y’all!

Alo Yoga – Up to 30% Off

Um, yes please! Brands like Alo Yoga, Splendid and ASTR the label will have key pieces for fall marked up to 30% off. I’d be nuts to pass up high-quality leggings at a discount, so I’ll be snagging the Alo Yoga Occasion Leggings for sure.

Frye Handbags – Up to 30% Off

Frye specialize in timeless leather boots and bags, and for Prime Day, you can shop a selection of their handbags, backpacks and satchels for up to 30% off. I’ve got my eye on the Gia Simple Leather Tote as a great everyday pick.

Black Halo Dresses – Up To 30% Off

If you need a formal dress, use Prime Day deals to your advantage! Brands like Black Halo, 4SI3NNA and Dress The Population have up to 30% off some of their best-selling dresses. Need a classic LBD? Try the Black Halo Slip Style Top with Pencil Skirt. It looks like two pieces, but it’s all in one!

Calvin Klein – Up to 30% Off

Calvin Klein menswear is up to 30% off, but babe, it’s totally genderless. You’re telling me I can’t rock this Denim Trucker Jacket over just about everything this fall? Or cut a CK logo tee into a crop top a la Bella Hadid? Try and stop me.

Amazon Brands – Up to 40% Off

Don’t sleep on Amazon’s in-house brands, y’all! Daily Ritual, Amazon Essentials, Core 10, Lark & Roe and others are offering up to 40% off, and you can find some incredible pieces for fall. This Daily Ritual Ultrasoft Jacquard Cardigan is a perfect fall layering piece.

Coats & Jackets – Under $50

I could certainly use a few trendy jackets to spruce up my transitional weather wardrobe, and luckily, Prime Day boasts tons of great coats and jackets under $50. Don’t mind if I do! My favorite find so far is the PrettyGarden Shearling Oversized Coat. I’m a sucker for anything pink and fluffy!

Sweaters – Under $30

No matter how full my autumn wardrobe is, I can always justify at least one more sweater. Luckily, Prime Day has tons of cute sweaters available for under $30 bucks. Am I the only one that thinks the color-blocking on the sleeves of this BerryGo Turtleneck Sweater is what fall fashion dreams are made of?

Boots – Under $75

Y’all, do NOT sleep on the amazing fall and winter footwear savings. You can shop over 1,000 pairs of boots under $75! Do I have your attention? Go for everyday booties or fun, standout over-the-knee styles, depending on what you prefer. Personally, I’m in need of new rain boots, and I love that these Litfun Mid Calf Rain Boots won’t ruin my outfit aesthetic. The quilting is so chic!