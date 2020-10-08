Prime Day Electronics Deals That Are Way Too Good to Pass Up

Treat yourself—or gift your loved ones—with some new tech gadgets this holiday season—without draining your bank account. If you’ve been lusting after a pair of AirPods or dreaming of a new smart TV, now’s the time to make your wish-list a reality. Amazon Prime Day is coming up on October 13-14, and there are some seriously deep discounts on your favorite electronics.

If you want to take advantage of these epic deals, you have to be an Amazon Prime Member. It’s super easy to sign-up though, and Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial. You won’t only get cool tech deals, you’ll also have access to thousands of kitchen, beauty, fashion, and home sales, too. And as a Prime member, you won’t have to pay any of those annoying shipping fees. Prime also comes with Prime Video, which is Amazon’s own streaming service. You can catch up on Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum’s new fashion competition show Making The Cut or watch your favorite rom-coms with Amazon’s exhaustive video library. Seriously, there are a lot of perks to being an Amazon Prime member.

Even though Prime Day hasn’t officially kicked off yet, Amazon has already started rolling out hundreds of deals early this year. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite discounted items that you can already score right now.

Apple AirPods — $30 Off

This wireless sensation certainly swept the nation. See what all of the fuss is about with the latest model, which is currently $30 cheaper than usual.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $30 Off

This watch is seriously smart with its built-in GPS, heart sensor, and ability to store your podcasts, music, and audiobooks. Plus, it’s $30 off.

At $100 off, you shouldn’t pass up this Insignia TV. Watch all of your favorite streaming services on this crystal-clear 4K smart TV. It’s equipped with Fire TV, so you can use your voice to control the remote.

Take your photography skills to the next level with this Canon camera, which is only $199. It’s normally $379, so that’s a pretty great deal. It has 50x optical zoom and built-in WiFi, so you can share your photos straight to your phone.

Upgrade your movie nights with this soundbar and remote system from Bose. It’ll feel like you’ve got a movie theater in your home. You also use it to stream music via BlueTooth.

This TV is so easy to set up that you’ll be surprised. All you need to do is connect to WiFi and log into Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and your other streaming services. You’ll also get high-definition images and won’t miss any details with this TV.

This phone is made for TikTok videos and Instagram photos. With a set of pro lens and video stabilization, you can create influencer-level content with this Samsung phone—and pay $200 less for it.