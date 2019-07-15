Amazon Prime Day is Live: All Of The Deals Worth Shopping (So Far)

Scroll To See More Images

It’s here, guys. The biggest “Black Friday in July” sale is officially live and shoppable. Amazon Prime Day 2019 has begun, and we’ve rounded up some of the best deals to take advantage of across all merchandise categories. From Alexa-enabled smart home gadgets, to chic home decor essentials and of course, beauty staples, there’s no shortage of killer scores. As you likely already know, Amazon has extended this year’s Prime Day extravaganza to two days of deals instead of just one. To be honest, we’re also predicting that many of these discounts will roll over throughout the entire week — not just Monday and Tuesday. Either way, you might want to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it to keep you up to date with all of the new deals, products with limited stock left, lightning deals (major discounts on hot items for short periods of time), and every other updates we think you’ll want to know about.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, now is the perfect time to consider signing up, as you do have to have a Prime account to participate in these sales. Fortunately, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial, which will allow you access to all of the deals, without committing to annual membership. Prime Day is definitely the biggest opportunity to save until Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales drop at the end of the year. Thinking about splurging on an investment piece, like a smart watch or smart home setup? Now’s your chance. Of course, if you’re looking to restock your holy grail drugstore foundation or have been coveting a luxury retinol serum but couldn’t justify the non-discounted price point, this is also a good time to take the plunge without buyer’s remorse.

Home Appliances+ Kitchen

From now throughout #PrimeWeek, save up to 30% off a wide range of apartment essentials and appliances, including slow cookers, home furnishings, and electronics. There is also plenty of deals on Alexa-enabled gadgets, smart home appliances marked down steeply.

* Save up to 30% off on select iRobot Roomba Vacuum Cleaners, including the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity (was $374.73 , now $297.49).

* Save $30 on Ring Video Doorbell ( $199 , $69.99).

* Save $70 on the Echo Show, just ( $220 , 159.99)

* Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings.

* Take 44% off the New House Kitchen Electric Pressure 9-in-1 Programmable Multicooker (was $ 99.99 , now $43.99).

* Save up to 40% off select kitchen appliances, including the top-rated DASH Compact Electric Frier, ( $69.99 $52.49).

* Take 40% off the top-selling Instant Pot DUO60 (was $99.95 , now $59).

* Save 52% off the Lodge Quart Cast Iron Combo Cooker (was $62 , now $29.22)

* Take 38% off the KitchenAid KSM3311XCU Artisan Stand Mixer (was $399 , now $249.99).

* Take 19% off Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker with Alexa Functionality (was $99.99 , now $88).

* Take 48% off the Winix AM90 Wi-Fi PlasmaWave Air Purifier –with a 360sq ft Room Capacity— (was $199, now $103.48).

* Score up to 40% off on a selection of AmazonBasics kitchen essentials, including the Enameled Cast Iron Casserole Skillet (was $46.49 , now $30.68).

Home Decor + Furniture

Whether you’re looking to spruce up your apartment for a mid-summer makeover or are giving your rental a mini-renovation, Prime Day has plenty of deep discounts on expensive furniture items and budget-friendly home accents and decor on offer.

* Save up to 30% on select home decor and furniture from New House by Jonathan Adler.

* Save up to 70% off home decor, towels, bedding and rugs by Lacoste, including the Lacoste Crocodile Rug (was $35 , now $21.95).

* Save up to 20% off on Stone & Beam home furnishings.

* Take 27% off the Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa (was $299 , now $219.99).

* Take up to 49% off select rugs by nuLOOM, including the Morrocan Blythe Area Rug (was $367.95 , now $121.99).

* Score 34% off the WE Furniture Faux Marble Coffee Table (was $149 , now $98.99).

* Save 46% on the Winsome Wood Claire Accent Table (was $67.48 , now $32.28).

* Save up to 50% off select Zinus bed frames and mattresses.

* Save 30% on the Rivet Avery Mid Century Modern Living Room Standing Floor Lamp With Light Bulb (was $142.75 , now $99.93).

* Score up to 75% off select area rugs by Unique Loom, including the Traditional Collection Sophia Vintage Area Rugs (was $49.95 , now $35.95).

* Save up to 30% off select home furnishings by HomePop, including the Rimo Upholstered Armed Storage Bench with Pillows (was $229.99 , now $109.81).

Skincare + Beauty Tools

From luxury beauty essentials to drugstore bargains even further discounted, Amazon has no shortage of skincare saviors (and savings) to choose from today and tomorrow. Stock up serums, cleansers, moisturizer and pricey beauty tools while you have the chance.

* Take 34% off the pharmacy top-seller Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water.

* Save 30% on select ELEMIS skincare products, including the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Anti-wrinkle Day Cream (was $128 , now $89.60).

* Take 30% off the entire Bliss brand, and 40% off Bliss That’s Incredi-Peel Spa-Strength Glycolic Resurfacing Pads.

* MiaDelMar Skincare is offering 15% off through Amazon Prime Day to celebrate the launch of their new Champagne Bubble Mask

* Erno Laszlo is offering a 30% discount off the entire product range, including the best-selling Phormula 3-9 Repair Cream ( $275 , $192.50).

* Take 20% off the No B.S. Acne Patches for the entire week ( $18 $14).

* Take up to 40% off select products from Clarisonic, including the Mia Prima Brush Set Bundle ( $129 $90.30).

* Take 30% off Garnier’s best-selling SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water .

* Take up to 40% off select anti-aging products from Wrinkles Schminkles, including $10 off the Morning After Glow Serum ( $29.95 , $19.95), and $15 2-pack Bundles ( $45.95 , $29.95).

* From 7/15 – 7/21, the HiMirror Mini 16G will be 15% off ( $119 , $101) and the HiMirror Mini 32G will be $36 off + free shipping ( $149 , $113).

* On 7/16 from 7:20 PM – 1:20 AM EST, InstaNaturals will offer discounts on their Youth Express Eye Gel ( $16.12 , $14.42).

* Take 30% off a selection of Elizabeth Arden’s luxury skincare products, including the Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum ( $84 , $70.56).

* Take up to 50% off select 100% Pure skincare products, including their popular Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream ( $16 , $8).

* Take 35% off everything from The Better Skin Co., including the Super Shield Pollution Defense Serum ( $38 , $27.36).

* Bella Schneider Beauty is offering 25% off everything from her luxe collection of DIY Facial Kits and single item “enhancements.”

* Take 20% off all pregnancy-safe skincare offerings from Belli Skincare, including the top-rated Anti-Blemish Acne Face Wash ( $20.31 , $16.24).

* Enjoy 15% off Purlisse’s entire Amazon catalog, including customer favorites like the BB Tinted Moisturizer ( $33.25 , $28.26) .

* Take up to 45% off select beauty tools from FOREO, including the FOREO LUNA 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush and Anti-Aging Facial Massager (was $199 , now $143.28).

Makeup

From high-end concealers to cult-favorite affordable brands, Amazon’s Prime Day deals in the cosmetics category are impressive. Why drive to the drugstore or beauty counter when you can save up to 50% off on best-selling makeup items without having to leave your house?

* From 7/15 – 7/16, Catrice Cosmetics is offering 30% off on their cosmetics and 20% off and between 7/17 – 7/18, they will offer 30% off. It’s a great time to stock up on their cult-favorite (and also my personal favorite) HD Liquid Coverage Foundation.

* Take 30% off select cosmetics by TEMPTU including the Air Perfect Canvas Starter Kit.

* WUNDER2 products will be popping up in lightning deals throughout the 7/15 and 7/16, with up to 40% off on cult classics like WUNDERBROW and the PERFECT SELFIE HD PHOTO FINISHING POWDER.

* Take 30% off select lip products and makeup kits by Revlon, including the new Marvelous Super Lustrous Collection ( $19.99 , $13.99) and the Revlon x Gurls Talk Dare to Love Yourself Makeup Kit ( $14.99 , $11.99).

* Take up to 30% off select makeup and skincare products by L’Oréal Paris, including the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara and L’Oréal Paris Revitalit Derm Intensives 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum + Triple Power Day Cream Set ( $43.98 $30.80),

* Covergirl is offering a massive sale with over 250 discounted items marked down up to 50% off, including the COVERGIRL & Olay Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle Defying Foundation, and the Lash Blast Volume Mascara, Volumizing Mascara 2 Pack.

* Undone Beauty is offering a 25% off coupon for their newly launched 3-in-1 Eye Palette ( $14 , $10.50).

* Take 30% off Jane Iredale clean mineral makeup and skincare products. The Smooth Affair Facial Primer and Brightener ( $50 , $35) and the Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain ( $28 , $20.44) are featured as Deals of the Day.

* Veil is offering 20% off all products for Amazon, including one of Amazon’s best-selling concealers, Veil Complexion Fix Concealer ( $38 , $30.78).

* Take 30% off of the NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray (was $8.50 , now $5.95).

* Score 13% off the cult-favorite Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer (was $28 , now $24.95).

* Take 30% off select Stila Cosmetics products, including their best-selling Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner (was $22 , now $15.40).

* Take 51% off the PUR Pressed Mineral Makeup Foundation with SPF 15.

Hair Care + Styling Tools + Hair Loss

Whether you’re looking to score on a luxe new curling iron that won’t fry your locks, an oral supplement to help you grow your hair back after a “trim” gone wrong, or your favorite shampoo and conditioner go-to, Amazon’s Prime Day deals in the hair sector are certainly not scant.

* Take 22% off select Olaplex hair treatments, including the Olaplex No. 3 Bond Builder (was $ 28 , now $21.84).

* Take 24% off select products from Bosley, including the Professional Strength Hair Supplement .

* Take 20% off Gamma+ Italia’s Aria Hairdryer, as well as the full line of luxury Gamma+ Italia dryers.

* Take up to 30% off a wide range of hair care products by Carol’s Daughter, including the Black Vanille Leave-In Conditioning Spray and the Coco Creme Creamy Conditioner.

* FOLIGAIN, a clinically-studied hair care line designed to promote fuller-looking hair and healthier scalp, is offering 25% off all products, including their Stimulating Supplement for Thinning Hair.

* The Beachwaver Co. is offering 20% off select automatic rotating irons, Beachwaver Co. BEACHWAVER S1 and BEACHWAVER Pro.

* Take 20% off Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner products, including the Formawell x Kendall Jenner Curling Iron ( $39.99 $31.99).

* Take 30% off the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo, Conditioner + InShower Sleek Styler Bundle Set ( $15.19 $10.63).

* Clairol is offering 30-50% off almost all of their hair color products, including the Root Touch-up Color Blend Gel and the Root Touch Up Spray.

* Ethique is offering 25% off their top-selling solid shampoo and conditioner bars.

Nails

We love DIY nail products so much, we thought it deserved its own spotlight. From at-home gel mani’s and pedi’s to miracle-working cuticle creams, Prime Day deals have got your hands and feet covered.

* Take 30% off select nail products by Sally Hansen, including the best-selling Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel collection.

* Take 34% off the Gospire 6-Tier Acrylic Nail Polish Rack (was $29.99 , now $18.98).

* Save 24% off 12-piece Cleancolor Nail Polish Set (was $20.99 , now $15.95).

* Save up to 35% on select O.P.I nail products, including their Top Coat Nail Polish (was $10.50 , now $6.82).

Body + Sun + Self Tanning

Whether you’re in the market for a reasonable deal on at-home IPL hair removal (hey, it’s not exactly budget-friendly) or just want to stock up on backup favorites for your sunless tanning collection, there are plenty of noteworthy deals to take advantage of over the next two days.

* Take 30% off select hair removal and at-home IPL devices by Braun, including the Silk·expert 5 IPL Hair Removal for Women, BD 5004, White/Bronze + Gillette Venus Razor ( $399.94 , $$279.94).

* Save 30% on Sally Hansen’s recently launched Airbrush Legs Illuminator 2 Pack Set ( $17.48 , $12.24).

* Take 30% off of Elizabeth Arden’s PREVAGE Anti-aging Moisture Cream Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 ( $132 , $92.40).

* Oars + Alps products are between 20% – 25%,.

* Take 30% off Supergoop! Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen For Face and Body (was $19 , now $13.30).

Apparel + Accessories + Activewear

Amazon’s vast selection of apparel, shoes, accessories, and activewear is impressive, and now is the perfect time to save big on labels that rarely go on sale like Alo Yoga, adidas sneakers, and contemporary fashion labels.

* Save big on accessories by celeb-approved accessory line, Kitsch, including the Micro Derma Roller, Velvet Hair Scrunchies, and Shower Caps.

* Fossil is offering 25% off the Hybrid Smart Watch and 40% off select Gen 4 watch styles, including this gold-toned best-seller.

* Save 29% on The Apple Watch Series 3 (was $279 , now $199).

* Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas curated her #PrimeDayPicks across Amazon Fashion, including styles by Splendid, Daily Ritual, Calvin Klein, adidas, Rebecca Taylor, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Amazon Essentials and more.

* Save up to 40% on select Under Armour clothing, shoes and accessories.

* Save up to 50% on select J. Crew Mercantile clothing items.

* Save up to 30% on select stylish activewear leggings, tops, and acessories by Alo Yoga.

* Save up to 30% on select adidas clothing, shoes, and accessories.

* Take 15% off select apparel and accessories by Amazon’s range of in-house fashion brands, including Lark & Ro., Daily Ritual and Mae.

* Sterling Forever is offering discounts on select necklaces and earrings from 25% off up to 50% off.

Wellness + Supplements

From plant-based protein powders and multivitamins to keto-approved elixirs, Prime Day has a huge selection of budget-friendly deals that you’ll want to note before they sell out.

* Tone It Up is offering 30% off the entire TIU collection of supplements and powders on Amazon, like their Vegan Organic Vanilla Protein Powder For Women ( $43.19 , $34.55).

* Save up to 50% off of Renew Life Pro-Care Flora Adult Probiotic supplements.

* On July 16 only, Bulletproof will have 25% off Brain Octane Oil + Coffee Kits (whole beans, pods, ground) and 25% off collagen and collagen bars (except Apple Pie).

* Score 40% off on NeoCell’s Super Collagen Powder (was $11.20 , now $6.72)

* Enjoy 47% off Rainbow Light Plant-Sourced Whole Food Enzyme Supplement for improved digestion (was $23.98 , now $14.38).

* Take 25% off all superfood supplements by BareOrganics, including the Chlorella Cracked Cell Powder.

* Enjoy 50% off L-Theanine infused Native Joy Superfoods Zen Focus Coffee Creamer.

Dental Care

Oral hygiene and well, tooth products isn’t exactly the sexist product category to shop for, but it’s definitely an essential one. Plus, Prime Day deals on elevated dental products make investing in your mouth feel a bit more fun.

* Save 64% on the Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, Teeth Whitening Strips Kit (was $69.94 , now $25.17).

* Save up to 50% off select toothbrushes and dental care by Oral-B, including the luxe Oral-B 9600 Electric Toothbrush in Rose Gold (was $99 , now $49.99).

Misc. Deals

Finally, here’s where you’ll find deals in product categories we don’t typically cover (like DNA tests), but the deals were so good, we just had to tell you about them anyway.

* Save up to 50% off on Ancestry DNA’s kits, including the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test (was $119 , now $69.03).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do.