Watch Out, Amazon—Here are the Best Prime Day Adjacent Sales You Need to Know About

ICYMI, Amazon Prime Day is coming on October 13 and 14 with two full days of endless deals across all product categories, from pricey tech gadgets to luxury beauty products. Normally, Prime Day is considered the “Black Friday in July” because it’s always taken place during the summer, but this year it was pushed back due to the pandemic, and we’re actually here for the date change since the two-day sale event is probably going to be the official kick-off of the holiday shopping season.

Following Amazon’s lead, plenty of other major retailers will also be holding adjacent (and massive) sitewide sales during Prime Day week, offering plenty of doorbuster deals on big-ticket items like TVs and AirPods, along with ample opportunities to stock up on holiday gifts for everyone on your list by supporting small and Black-owned businesses. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few Amazon Prime Day alternative sales to shop next week and a few discounted items we’re already prepping our carts with. Make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be popping in to add updates and additional sales to shop as they become available.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Target’s annual Deal Days sale is on its way—the same two days as Amazon Prime Day, competing with the blowout shopping event for the third year in a row. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, however, Target’s Deal Day promotions do not require a membership or subscription to shop, making it a good alternative for non-Prime members. Target’s early sale allows shoppers to score Black-Friday-like bargains across the categories online, before the November madness actually being.

Target is currently offering 20 percent off select wall art and home decor pieces designed by independent artists via Society6.

Right now, Target is offering 30 percent off of select home office and tech gadgets, including this adorable, floral-printed wireless charger.

This year’s pandemic has brought a heightened awareness for sanitation products, and this high-tech phone disinfector is the perfect solution—not to mention a whopping 50 percent off.

Between October 12 and 13, Urban Outfitters will be offering 50 percent off flash sale on select beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and home decor items.

This top-rated floral maxi is the perfect frock for transitional dressing, and it’s an extra 30 percent off right now.

Urban has a ton of cute face masks, so it’s the perfect time to round out your collection while they’re only $5 a pop.

Urban has literally the coolest (and pretty affordable) gifts, and this DIY bath bomb set is no exception.

Starting October 11, Walmart’s Annual Big Save event will be live and shoppable ahead of Prime Day. This year, the sale will from October 11, at 7 p.m. EST through Oct. 15, offering slashed prices across the massive retailer’s expansive merchandise categories, from electronics and appliances to giftable sets, beauty scores, and home decor. Shoppers will also get free two-day shipping on valid orders over $35 and next-day in-store pickup on select items.

Um…this Walmart-exclusive Instant Pot is the cutest kitchen gadget I’ve literally ever seen, and it’s 30 percent off RN. Run, don’t walk!

50 percent off chic accent chairs like this velvet beauty? I’m here for it.

If you don’t currently own a “smart” robot vacuum cleaner, trust me they’re a game-changer and you need one. Now’s the time to invest while they’re discounted.

Nordstrom has already begun offering price matches across beauty, fashion, and home categories on hundreds of popular, best-selling items to compete with Amazon Prime Day deals. They’ll also be holding a blowout clearance even site-wide, and will be offering 20% off select menswear pieces (perfect for gifting your dad or S.O.).

30 percent of these cult-favorite Levi’s? Sign me up.

Apple watches are one of the top gifts every single year, so might also well plan ahead to give your new wearable iPhone a luxe upgrade at a discount.

It’s a great time to save big on contemporary designers that rarely get marked down like Sandro right now.