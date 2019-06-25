Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day (The Black Friday of Summer)

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s annual Prime Day, it’s essentially the Black Friday of summer. This morning, Amazon announced that they will be expanding their sale this year to run over the course of two days instead of just one day. That’s right, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is officially confirmed for Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16. The massive two-day sale will offer over a million deals across all of mega e-tailer’s merchandise categories, from luxury beauty products to pricey slow cookers, Alexa-enabled devices and everything in between. Amazon is notorious for keeping tight-lipped about their massive sale in the weeks leading up to it, but there are plenty of rumors swirling about what to expect, along with some deals that are already shoppable as of today.

Of course, as you probably guessed, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to this enormous sale, so if you aren’t already, it’s probably the perfect time to sign up (seriously, it will be worth it). “Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member – when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16,” said Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, Jeff Wilke in the official press release.

Amazon is also expected to launch some new product drops and special edition items during the two-day sale. In a statement to SheKnows, Amazon said, “Stay tuned as we continue to reveal collaborations with actors, musicians, athletes and top brands including new Prime Day Launches and, of course, exclusive deals.” This year’s sale will also debut new “lightning deals,” which will drop steep discounts on hot items for short periods of time. If you’re on the fence about committing to a year-long membership, but don’t want to miss out on the massive deals to come next month, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial, which will allow you to participate in Prime Day.

Here’s a quick sneak peak at some new offerings in store for Prime Day 2019:

Levi’s has teamed-up with Pro Football Player Sterling Shepard and model Chanel Iman Shepard to customize Levi’s Iconic 501 for him and Levi’s 721 High Rise for her.

For the first time, members will be able to shop a dedicated page of Prime Day deals from U.S.-based innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs. Prime members can support small and medium-sized businesses this Prime Day by shopping deals from Amazon Storefronts, Amazon Handmade, Amazon Launchpad and more.

Snag a limited-edition natural canvas tote from FEED, and with every purchase FEED will donate ten meals in the U.S. in support of No Kid Hungry’s free school breakfast program.

Prime Day Dales You Can Already Shop:

1. Apple Watch Series 3, $279 $199 at Amazon

2. Instant Pot Duo, $99.95 $79.95 at Amazon

3. Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener, $188.97 $98.88 at Amazon

