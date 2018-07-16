StyleCaster
Share

13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping

Lindsey Lanquist
by
13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

It’s that time of year again. Shoppers are sitting by their computers, anxiously refreshing their web browsers until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Monday, July 16—the exact moment Amazon Prime Day begins.

Amazon Prime Day is now in its fourth iteration—with the first-ever Prime Day kicking off in 2015—and at this point, it’s practically a national holiday. Think about it: People spend the weeks leading up to it talking about it, planning for it and generally anticipating it. Plus, the day itself is consumed by a bunch of joyous online shopping, which is pretty basically a communal activity since we’re all doing the same thing at the same time.

MORE: This Amazon Prime Feature Lets You Sample Beauty Products for a Low Price

Like any other holiday, Amazon Prime Day brings with it stressors (as well as delights). Since there are so many deals to sift through, sale FOMO is pretty much inevitable; my Amazon Prime Day tradition involves scrolling through approximately five pages of deals before becoming completely overwhelmed by all the discounts awaiting me.

I’m not sure how much stuff I like on this page—should I try to navigate to a different one? But if I do that, I’ll leave behind the five pages I’ve already gone through; is that a waste of time? What if I find something I really want but it sells out before I get to it because it’s on page 43 and I’m only on page five? Is there a right way to do this, because everything I try feels so wrong??

MORE: 17 of the Most Stylish Items on Amazon Under $40

Sale-induced existential crises aside, it’s clear that Amazon Prime Day is both incredibly wonderful and incredibly intimidating. To help you sort through all the noise (and avoid developing the sale FOMO that plagues me annually), we’ve gone ahead and highlighted 13 fashion and beauty deals worth shopping this Prime Day. Because you shouldn’t have to scroll through 100 pages of discounts just to find the best stuff on offer (unless, of course, you want to).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
JIUMAN Mulberry Silk Scarf

Silk scarves are the elegant accessory that will carry you through any season. And trust me when I say scarves that look this pretty are rarely available for a mere $16. (In other words, get 'em while you can.)

JIUMAN Mulberry silk scarf, $16 $20 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Charmore Shoulder Bag

This charming handbag comes in a variety of colors—all of which are available for 10 percent off.

Charmore shoulder bag, $24 $26 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Mila Lady Ursula Gladiator Heels

Embellished shoes are everywhere this year. Let this studded pair of strappy sandals carry you through the rest of summer. (They're $11 off, so honestly, why not?)

Mila Lady Ursula gladiator heels, $19 $32 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
AUSELILY Swing Dress

Score this Amazon best-seller for $7 off.

AUSELILY Swing Dress, $13 $20 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

This body scrub is an absolute steal at $14—less than half its original price.

Majestic Pure Himalayan salt body scrub, $14 $32 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Napier Twisted Clip Hoops

Who can resist a retro statement earring?

Napier twisted clip hoops, $12 $14 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
UTO Fashion Backpack

A waterproof black backpack you can carry with you anywhere (and save a full $6 on).

UTO Fashion backpack, $24 $30 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Melrose

A nice watch available at a 45 percent discount? Yes please.

Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Melrose, $144 $190 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser

Just pour your favorite essential oils into this diffuser to keep your life feeling refreshing and aromatic.

VicTsing essential oil diffuser, $19 $20 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Hammered Sterling Silver Stud Earrings

Score these already affordable statement earrings for an additional 11 percent off.

Hammered sterling silver stud sarrings, $17 $19 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Emu Oil

Moisturize your hair, skin or body with this hydrating emu oil—available for 5 percent off.

Emu oil, $21 $22 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Reversible Tote Bag

Because everyone needs a neutral handbag—and you might as well score yours on sale.

Reversible tote bag, $28 $33 at Amazon 

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Dream Pairs Elastic Flats

Because everyone needs a pair of go-to comfy-cute sandals (and these have great reviews).

Dream Pairs elastic flats, $11 $37 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Behold, a Timeline of How Kris Jenner Built Her Incredible Empire

Behold, a Timeline of How Kris Jenner Built Her Incredible Empire
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Amazon Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals Worth Shopping
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share