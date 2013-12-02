The Future Is Now: Amazon Announces Plans to Deliver Packages with Flying Drones

Welp, here it is folks: The future. Amazon has just announced via their YouTube channel a new service called “Prime Air.” With the futuristic new service, which is still very much in testing stages, packages will be delivered to buyers’ doorsteps via small flying drones.

The drones, which get around by way of four tiny propellers, drop deliveries to your doorstep, then take off again. A short description under the YouTube video, which you can watch below, further explains what exactly the service aims to do and where it is in the development stages.

We’re excited to share Prime Air – something the team has been working on in our next generation R&D lab. The goal of this new delivery system is to get packages into customers’ hands in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles. Putting Prime Air into commercial use will take some number of years as we advance technology and wait for the necessary FAA rules and regulations. This is footage from a recent test flight.

And no, it’s not a joke! In the “FAQ” section of Amazon’s site, the first question is, “Is this science fiction or is this real?” The answer: “It looks like science fiction, but it’s real.” There you have it folks. Watch the clip below, and get ready, for the future is now.