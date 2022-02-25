Here’s How to Shop Free People, Madewell & STAUD For Half The Price (Minimal Effort Required)

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Obviously, the best way to save money is to stop spending it. But it’s so hard to cut your beloved habits—especially when your closet has oh so many empty spaces begging to be filled. That’s why my approach is to shop smarter, rather than shut down the (let’s face it) therapeutic outlet entirely. One of my favorite tricks of the trade is heading over to Amazon, yes, Amazon, when I want to buy new pieces from my fav brands. See, the site’s Premium Brands section is actually full of items from the designer I always shop from: STAUD, LOVESHACKFANCY, Free People, Madewell and so many more. And the best part? More often than not, the styles are majorly discounted. Like, I’m talking 50 percent off or more.

This is one of my best-kept secrets for when I need to find a new date-night look two days ahead of the date. Or for when I have a wedding coming up and absolutely can’t spend more than $200 on a dress for the occasion. It’s a haven of fashionable designer pieces that won’t break the bank. It’s basically like the sales section of each of my favorite stores all in the same place. A true dream come true.

These aren’t outdated fashions, either. They have hot trends and hot brands that you’d want to scoop up anyways. Baggy Levi’s jeans? Check. Ugg slippers? Of course. A Madewell Shacket you’ll wear all year round? You bet.

Don’t believe me? Take a look below where I’ve rounded up just a few of my favorite items. I bet by the time you get to the end, you’ll be prettttty impressed.

Levi’s Premium High Loose Jeans

You can’t tell me there aren’t the perfect brunch pants . I won’t believe you.

Free People Women’s Emilie Sweater Set

Some days, I want to feel like a wealthy heiress who’s unwinding from the though workweek at a secret spa. This two-piece sweater set outfit will make me feel exactly like that, plus I’ll save 30 percent when I add it to my cart.

Madewell Autumn Shirt Jacket

There’s only one thing that could make a cozy shacket better: a 40 percent discount. Madewell’s super comfy look is almost $100 off —a major win given that you’ll be wearing it in practically every season to come.

Tory Sport Track Flare Pants

Yoga pants, flared leggings, track pants—call these whatever you want . Their name is my mind is and always will be: life-saver. They’re the only way I can get away with wearing gym clothes to the office and vice versa. They make life so much easier, and sitting in an uncomfortable work chair sooo much more bearable.

Ugg Fluff That Slipper

A pair of furry Ugg slippers usually retails for more than $100, but you can get some at half the cost when you opt for these discounted shoes . They look like your next WFH/ errand shoes, if you ask me.

Free People Women’s Daphne Velvet Sleeve Mini Dress

There’s just something about a Free People mini dress that fills me with so much glee. The flowy fit, puff sleeves and smocked bodice really set the bar high for fall/ winter dresses. My plan for the rest of the winter? Pair this ensemble with some reliable tights and my favorite combat boots for a feminine punk look I’ll feel like a badass in.

FRAME Women’s Le Original Jeans

Treat yourself to a pair of $260 designer jeans for $155 and feel like the shopping star that you are when you rock them and feel as luxurious as can be. See, when I want a pair of jeans that are pricy, I make sure they offer something that the majority of more affordable styles don’t. These FRAME jeans have a unique wash to them, casual cut (that can be dressed up simply by throwing on some heels) and distressed detailing that is *chef’s kiss*.

LOVESHACKFANCY Women’s Carnaby Dress

There will be no wedding guest scaries in my house this spring because all of my guest dresses will come from this haven of ready-to-style looks. If you’ve always wanted a girly LOVESHACKFANCY dress, but couldn’t quite get yourself to spend $400+ on one, now’s your chance—this ruffled number is 50 percent off and more than $200 off.

STAUD Women’s Muffet Pants

You and I both know how comfortable these pants are just by looking at them. The best part is that soft ribbed-knit bottoms can be worn to work directly from the couch and look supremely office-appropriate. Try saying that about another pair of sweats.

Good American Low Down Thong Bodysuit

I trust Khloé Kardashian with two things: vibrator recommendations and Good American bodysuits . The latter are always shockingly flattering and so versatile, I end up wearing them repeatedly. Like, so much that I have to force myself to wear other items in my closet.