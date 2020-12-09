Amazon’s Secret Online Outlet Store Might Be the Best Shopping Discovery of 2020

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may be over for the year, but thanks to Amazon, you can still keep shopping items on sale. Amazon’s “secret” online outlet (it’s been hiding under the “Programs and Features” sidebar) is chock-full of thousands of marked down items across all merchandise categories, from high-priced electronics and smart home gadgets to deluxe beauty tools and on-trend outerwear styles. Basically, Amazon gathered up all of their closeout deals, overstock items, and markdowns all in one place that’s open 24/7 and all year long, so you don’t have to wait for post-Thanksgiving deals to land to invest in that new item you’ve been coveting without ~completely~ breaking the bank.

Amazon has always offered reduced prices on select refurbished merchandise and secondhand items, but the online outlet is comprised of entirely new items from all the brands you’re used to seeing on their regular site—the only difference is that the items have lower prices than they’d have on Amazon’s normal storefront. Unfortunately, the semi-hidden outlet section is actually kind of hard to find online, so we suggest bookmarking it in your web browser. If this fails, head over to the hamburger menu on the left, click the “Programs and Features” tab and then click “Full Site Directory,” where you’ll find the link to the outlet. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds we’ve already added to cart so far. Happy bargain hunting.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Jacket

This lightweight yet cozy puffer jacket is a must-have winter weather essential, and it’s marked down up to 20 percent on the outlet in select colorways.

OOFEECHI Disposable Masks

Let’s face it: you can never have too many masks on hand, and this disposable 50-piece set is 50 percent off.

HairArt H3000 Luxe Air Hair Dryer