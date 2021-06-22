Amazon Music Is Free For 4 Months if You Sign Up Within 12 Hours—Snag the Deal Before It’s too Late

Move aside, Spotify, because Amazon Music’s free trial is where it’s at for music lovers who want to listen to their favorite artists for little to no cost.

Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon’s premier streaming service with access to more than 50 million songs, as well a hundreds of hours of podcasts. The service, which launched in late 2016 and is 100 percent ad free, also allows subscribers to listen to music offline with unlimited skips. Along with streaming access, Amazon Music Unlimited also lets users listen to more than 1,000 playlists and stations programmed by Amazon’s music experts to discover new songs, artists and genres. Amazon Music Unlimited also works with Amazon Alexa, so customers can control their music library and tell their Alexa to play their favorite songs with just the sound of their voice.

If you love music and want a cheap way to listen to your favorite artists and songs, Amazon Music Unlimited may be the streaming service for you. Ahead is what to know about Amazon Music Unlimited’s free trial and how the service compares to its competitors. (Spoiler alert: It’s for sure more affordable.)

How much does Amazon Music cost?

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $9.99 per month non-members. In comparison, Spotify Premium and Apple Music both costs $9.99 per month, which means that a Prime Member’s Amazon Music Unlimited subscription saves them $2 per month (or $24 per year) from competing streaming services.

Does Amazon Music have a free trial?

For Amazon Prime Day from June 21 to June 22, customers can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for free—yes, free—for the first four months for Amazon Prime members. Non-members can subscribe for the first three months for free. The free trial ends on June 22 at 11:58 p.m. PT, so be sure to sign up before then. Also remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription after the four-month period ends, so you won’t be charged the $9.99-per-month subscription fee after the trial is over.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial, so users who want to take advantage of the sale can sign up for a free trial and get additional month of Amazon Music Unlimited for three. After that trial ends, customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) for $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.