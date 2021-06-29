Amazon Is Giving Out Free Disney+ Subscriptions With This Purchase—Snag the Deal Before It Ends

No Disney Plus? No problem. Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal is how to score half a year of The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Cruella and more Disney Plus TV shows and movies for a fraction of the price.

Starting on June 28, new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free—yes, free—six months of Disney Plus with their subscription. Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers receive three free months of Disney Plus, so it’s best to cancel your account if you already have a subscription and create a new one to take full advantage of the deal.

How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost?

So how much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost? Well, it’s free for the first month. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial. After that, it costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members, which is the same monthly price as Disney Plus. This means that for less than $8 per month, customers can subscribe to both Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney Plus, which equals to under $4 per subscription.

Amazon Music Unlimited is also $2 cheaper than competitors like Spotify and Apple Music. Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members, whereas Apple Music and Spotify Premium cost $9.99 per month. This means that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers save themselves $24 per year from their competitors. Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month.

How is Amazon Music Unlimited different than Spotify and Apple Music?

If you haven’t used Amazon Music Unlimited before, here’s what’s on it and how it’s different from competitors like Spotify and Apple Music. Amazon Music Unlimited offers more than 75 million songs and podcasts, which is about 70 million more than the general Amazon Prime Music service that comes with Amazon Prime Subscriptions. (In comparison, Spotify has around 70 million songs and Apple Music has around 50 million songs, according to multiple sources, which means that Amazon Music Unlimited is the superior choice when it comes to options and variety.) Along with thousands of hours of music, Amazon Music Unlimited is ad-free and allows subscribers to listen offline with unlimited skips. The service also thousands of stations and curated playlists, as well as popular podcasts.

How to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal

Below are the steps to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

Visit Amazon Music’s Disney Plus promotion site Click “Get Started” and sign into your Amazon account Click “Activate Now” Sign up for a free Disney Plus account Start watching Disney Plus

There you have it—how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal. Click here for other ways to watch Disney Plus for free.

