Amazon Has the Trendiest Mini Skirts For Day to Night—All For Under $35

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to prepare our wardrobes for warmer (and undoubtedly more humid) temperatures. We’re storing away all of our thick leggings and jeans in favor of lighter, breezier pieces that show a bit more leg. That’s right — mini skirts are coming out to play. And to welcome shorter hemlines, we’re stocking up on skirts from our fave affordable retailer’s fashion department, Amazon.
With so many fabrics, patterns, and cuts available on their fashion hub, you’re sure to find a style that fits your aesthetic. They’re truly the most versatile piece in your wardrobe. Case in point: you can even transition minis into fall with the simple addition of tights and boots. In the market for something preppy? Try the classic denim skirt, which can take you from day to night with the right accessories. For boho girlies, a flowy floral find mini will be your friend this summer. And for nights out, you’ll need shimmery new partywear like a satin, sequined slip skirt.
Ready to free your legs? We’ve found Amazon’s latest and greatest mini skirts, which are all under $35 (!). Plus, all of these options are eligible for fast shipping if you’re a Prime member or sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial. So, get ready to twirl into warmer weather by shopping our fave mini skirts.
Alelly Women’s Summer Cute High Waist Ruffle Skirt
“Love how cute this skirt is!” writes one shopper. “I wanted a more casual-looking skirt I [could] wear during the summertime. The pattern was way cuter in person, and I love how it looks.”
LouKeith Tennis Skirts
Okay, so *technically* this is a skort, but it totally looks like a regular tennis skirt. Who wouldn’t want the added bonus of built-in shorts with pockets?
Arjungo Women’s Self-Belted Adjustable Wrap Satin Mini Skirt
This take on the traditional going-out satin slip skirt
is super flowy, meaning you’re legs and hips won’t be restricted on the dance floor.
Verdusa
Verdusa Floral Mesh Overlay Bodycon Mini Skirt
Get groovy with it at your next party or music festival, wearing this vibrant mini
with a floral mesh overlay. It’s a super affordable option at just $16.
Lexi Womens Super Comfy Stretch Denim Skirt
TBH, this skirt would look good for just about every activity, from running errands and hanging with friends to working in the office and date nights.
MANER Women’s Sequin Skirt
Fun nights out are in your future if you wear this sequined mini, which comes in 25 sparkling colorways
.
WDIRARA Women’s Low Waist Button Bodycon Mini Cargo Skirt
Listen up Y2K girlies who weren’t old enough to actually remember the ‘000s IRL — this is basically an exact replica of the mini skirts that Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch used to sell. You better scoop this up real quick.
MANGOPOP Women’s Basic High Waist Faux Leather Bodycon Mini Pencil Skirt
Fashion fact: leather mini skirts will never go out of style. Just ask the 2,000 people that rated this piece 5-stars
.
Milumia Women’s Casual Lace-Up Ruched Mini Skirt
Reviewers love that this party-ready, ruffled hem skirt comes with built-in shorts. The criss-cross strap detailing is also adjustable, so you can choose how you’d like to lace your look up.
Avidlove Women’s Pleated Skater Skirt
The skirt’s flared hem and vent-like details
will keep you cool on a hot summer’s day.