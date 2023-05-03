Amazon Has the Trendiest Mini Skirts For Day to Night—All For Under $35

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to prepare our wardrobes for warmer (and undoubtedly more humid) temperatures. We’re storing away all of our thick leggings and jeans in favor of lighter, breezier pieces that show a bit more leg. That’s right — mini skirts are coming out to play. And to welcome shorter hemlines, we’re stocking up on skirts from our fave affordable retailer’s fashion department, Amazon.

With so many fabrics, patterns, and cuts available on their fashion hub, you’re sure to find a style that fits your aesthetic. They’re truly the most versatile piece in your wardrobe. Case in point: you can even transition minis into fall with the simple addition of tights and boots. In the market for something preppy? Try the classic denim skirt, which can take you from day to night with the right accessories. For boho girlies, a flowy floral find mini will be your friend this summer. And for nights out, you’ll need shimmery new partywear like a satin, sequined slip skirt.

Ready to free your legs? We’ve found Amazon’s latest and greatest mini skirts, which are all under $35 (!). Plus, all of these options are eligible for fast shipping if you’re a Prime member or sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial. So, get ready to twirl into warmer weather by shopping our fave mini skirts.

Alelly Women’s Summer Cute High Waist Ruffle Skirt

“Love how cute this skirt is!” writes one shopper. “I wanted a more casual-looking skirt I [could] wear during the summertime. The pattern was way cuter in person, and I love how it looks.”

LouKeith Tennis Skirts

Okay, so *technically* this is a skort, but it totally looks like a regular tennis skirt. Who wouldn’t want the added bonus of built-in shorts with pockets?

Arjungo Women’s Self-Belted Adjustable Wrap Satin Mini Skirt

This take on the traditional going-out satin slip skirt

is super flowy, meaning you’re legs and hips won’t be restricted on the dance floor.

Verdusa

Verdusa Floral Mesh Overlay Bodycon Mini Skirt

Get groovy with it at your next party or music festival, wearing this vibrant mini

with a floral mesh overlay. It’s a super affordable option at just $16.

WDIRARA Women’s Low Waist Button Bodycon Mini Cargo Skirt

Listen up Y2K girlies who weren’t old enough to actually remember the ‘000s IRL — this is basically an exact replica of the mini skirts that Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch used to sell. You better scoop this up real quick.

MANGOPOP Women’s Basic High Waist Faux Leather Bodycon Mini Pencil Skirt

Fashion fact: leather mini skirts will never go out of style. Just ask the 2,000 people that rated this piece 5-stars

.

Milumia Women’s Casual Lace-Up Ruched Mini Skirt

Reviewers love that this party-ready, ruffled hem skirt comes with built-in shorts. The criss-cross strap detailing is also adjustable, so you can choose how you’d like to lace your look up.

Avidlove Women’s Pleated Skater Skirt

The skirt’s flared hem and vent-like details

will keep you cool on a hot summer’s day.