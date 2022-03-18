Shoppers Say This $17 TikTok-Viral Gadget Makes Their Coffee Taste Better Than Starbucks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter might be coming to a close, but hot drinks hit the spot all year long, especially when they have frothy goodness on top. You might think only a pro barista would be able to create the airy foam that completes your fave drink. However, you can actually make it yourself every single morning (or night, we’re not judging!) within the comfort of your own home thanks to this one coveted gadget.

You’ve definitely seen Zulay Kitchen’s Original Milk Frother in your TikTok feed. The viral product has over 39,000 perfect five-star ratings and a top spot on Amazon’s list of bestselling milk frothers. Its accolades can be attributed to its ability to froth milk that rivals the kind you can get at any Starbucks.

If your coffee machine doesn’t come with a frother, this electric whisk will become a game changer. Your lattes and hot cocoa are about to get a serious upgrade with the help of Zulay’s Original Milk Frother.

Plus, unlike the bulky milk frothers, this one is small and slim, so it won’t take up much space in your drawers. Or, display it proudly on your countertop if you want, since it comes with a stand. Either way, Amazon shoppers and TikTok can’t seem to get enough of this milk frother.

“This makes a huge difference in my morning coffee,” wrote one reviewer. “I used this to mix milk with some cinnamon, and now it’s like I have a cinnamon dolce latte from Starbucks. It’s amazing how fluffy the milk gets in just 30 seconds.”

A Starbucks-worthy cinnamon dolce latte made by yours truly?? We never thought the day would come.

If you can’t figure out how to work your fancy milk frother, you might want to switch over to the Zulay one. It’s a one-button wonder that’s nearly impossible to mess up. Just press the button on the top of the device to start and stop whisking.

Cleaning your handheld frother is just as easy, too. Simply run it under hot water and quickly turn it on and then off. Genius, right?

Did we forget to mention that it’s technically more cost effective to make your fave morning beverages yourself? The Original Milk Frother has a $17 price tag, which isn’t bad at all considering it makes the most delicious foam and is far from Starbs’ incredulous prices for a simple cup of joe.

We’re not sure what you’re waiting for. Get frothing with this money and space-saving gadget! Whip up a macchiato, cappuccino or whatever floats your boat and satisfies your caffeine fix. That can even include whisking matcha or protein powder, as well.

Plus, the milk frother doesn’t pick sides when it comes to which milks you can use either. Half and half, creamer, almond, whole, oat—the world is your oyster. It can even take on butter or cream.

“This is the best thing I have ever purchased off of Amazon (and I’ve purchased a lot of stuff),” wrote one reviewer who gave the product a five-star rating. “There are days where I think about stopping at Starbucks, but then I remember that my coffee at home is just as good now. I don’t know how this makes my coffee taste better, but it does. We use this everyday and absolutely love it. I’ll be purchasing more to give as gifts.”

We’ll be buying one for ourselves and three more for all the coffee lovers in our life.