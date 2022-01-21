Amazon’s Most Popular Menswear Pieces Are Shockingly Practical (& Mostly Under $25)

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to men’s fashion, there are times when you want to shop for a stylish statement piece at high street stores like Zara with its vast menswear section. And then there are times when you just need to pick up an essential—something unfussy, basic and much-needed—from the comfort of your home, without having to whiz from store to store. That’s what Amazon is for, and shoppers seem to agree.

One look at the top-selling menswear pieces proves that these buyers are opting for practicality on the site, and we don’t blame them. Here, you’ll find top-rated staples like tees, sweats and slip-ons, as well as some more chic buys, like a pair of Drew dupe slippers we’re obsessed with.

This is the one place where you can get all of the basics you need for as cheap as possible. Most of the best-sellers go for under $25 which is the price that everything should be, in our humble opinion. We’ve nit-picked through the commerce giant’s halls of bestsellers and chose some of our absolute favorites in men’s fashion, from shoes to shirts, so buckle down and get ready to feel inspired.

Retro Smiley Face Slippers

Get your lounge on with these vintage-looking slippers that look so similar to Justin Bieber’s Drew line. They add a flare to whatever sweats combo you’re rocking at home.

Under Armour Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Wear this tee for working out or as casual wear. The ultra soft, lightweight fabric not only drapes beautifully, it also wicks sweat and dries up quickly. With sizes up to 2XL and available in 14 different colors, we have our eyes on this marled grey one and a gorgeous teal blue version.

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

You can’t go wrong with a basic beanie. It’s a shield for bad hair days and an essential in the winter closet. This one’s under $20, comes in six colors and has an impressive 92,000 five-star ratings.

Hanes Henley Shirt

This flattering henley is made with durable cotton fabric that is surprisingly structured in how it lays. The top-buttoned shirt runs in sizes up to 3XL and is available in 9 smashing colors.

Levi’s Men’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jean

Nothing looks better than a pair of well-fitted jeans. This pair from Levi’s is perfection, a classic jean that would flatter just about any body shape. Comes in a range of washes and regular, big and tall, and relaxed fits.

Adidas Men’s Adilette Shower Slide

Wear these chic slides at home, poolside or on a day off at the beach. A more stylish alternative to flip flops, these not only add spring and comfort to each step, they also come in a bunch of color combinations.