Surprise! Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Sale Is Here — These Are the 42 Best Deals to Shop Now

Consider this your official reminder that the first three-day weekend of the summer is almost here (yay!). For shoppers, Memorial Day weekend is known for being one of the best times of the year to score unbelievably good deals on home goods, fashion, beauty, tech, and more. With most other retailers’ Memorial Day Sales, we’ll have to wait till May 26 to see the prices go down. But over at Amazon, they’ve just secretly marked down a bunch of must-haves ahead of the big weekend with major discounts.

Yes, you heard that right — the retail giant with super fast shipping courtesy of Prime membership (or a free 30-day trial) is giving shoppers a head start so they can enjoy their weekend without a credit card in hand. Head on over to Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Deals page, and you’ll amazing deals of up to 78 percent off. Plus, all of your favorite brands — think Dyson, Apple, Neutrogena, Dove, Kitchen Aid, Levi’s, and Amazon Essentials and Basics — are a part of the event. Right now, you’re able to snag early discounts on everything from robot vacuum cleaners, cookware, and skincare to hair products and summer clothes, with prices starting at just $6. And as Memorial Day draws near, we can expect that even more deals will be dropping.

Not sure where to start or don’t have time to keep hitting the page ‘refresh’ button? Don’t worry. We’ve sorted through the list of over 2,700 products to find the 42 best deals of Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Sale, happening right now, to make things easy for you. Shop our home, beauty, fashion, and tech picks below.

Best Beauty Deals

Now’s your chance to try the infamous “Mascaragate” L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Washable Mascara

, and a set from Alix Earle’s fave hair care brand, Mielle

, specifically formulated for hair growth, at a deep discount.

Best Fashion Deals

It’s time to refresh your wardrobe, which means stocking up on the basics from classic brands like Levi’s, Calvin Klein, GAP, and Brooks.

Best Home Deals

There’s no better time to upgrade your home appliances, kitchen wares, and decor. Shop hot deals like the TikTok viral BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner,

the Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set

for hot summer nights, and an eight-piece set Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set

with over 35 thousand five-star reviews.

Best Tech Deals

If you haven’t gotten a new set of earbuds or have the same TV you used in college, this is your sign to swap your old tech for these new and improved picks.