Amazon Has The Cutest Maxi Skirts For Spring & They Start at $22

I recently went shopping and ended up walking away with two maxi skirts that I plan to wear non-stop. They’re perfect for springtime because you can layer leggings underneath if it’s still chilly out. But you could also pair them with tanks and cropped shirts for when it heats up during the summer. Maxi skirts are also just super cute, and I honestly have no clue why it’s taken me this long to hop on the bandwagon. It’s got me thinking of adding even more styles to my closet, but ones that won’t cost me hundreds of dollars. As I’ve found with pretty much any article of clothing, Amazon has an abundance of trendy and affordable options.

Have your credit card on standby because you’re going to want allll of the seven maxi skirts from Amazon below. Whether you’re going for a boho-inspired look or a grungier flair, flowy maxi skirts seem to be making a comeback. I saw tons of them while scrolling through CoachellaTok this year and have definitely been saving inspo pics for when I want to recreate some looks.

The good—no—great news is that these picks start at $22 and don’t cost more than $40. Maxi skirts at places like Free People and Revolve will ring you up for wayyy more than $40, so start adding these styles to your Amazon cart, stat.

Bluetime High-Waisted Maxi Skirt

This high-waisted style sits at the top of this list because it has over 4,000 perfect five-star ratings. It’s made from a lightweight chiffon material and features an elastic waistband to ensure a comfortable fit.

Zesica Bohemian Floral Maxi Skirt

This boho maxi skirt is another shopper-loved pick. The highlight of this piece is 100 percent its side pockets. Not a lot of skirts have pockets, so this is a gem! Not to mention, the ruffle details, elastic waist and drawstring.

Lock and Love High Waist Maxi Skirt

This maxi skirt is super simple and basic, but in a good way! You can style it with pretty much anything, whether it be a cropped tank or a cardigan sweater. And we have to give a huge shoutout to its inclusive size range: XS through 5XL. The garment is also made from mostly rayon and a little bit of spandex, which means there’s plenty of stretch to it.

ANRABESS Boho High Waist Maxi Skirt

I’ve been looking for a skirt like this one for a while now. Mixing a flowy, boho maxi skirt with edgier accessories and shoes is a must-try look. And if floral prints aren’t really your thing, this skirt only comes in solid colors (20 of them, to be precise).

SheIn Maxi Pencil Skirt

Slits, especially ones on maxi skirts, can help make the garment feel lighter, breezier and a little more playful. This pencil skirt is perfect for those who might not want a flowy, ruffled or boho option. It’s so simple and versatile that you could easily wear it to the office and even on a night out.

NASHALYLY Chiffon Flared Maxi Skirt

Out of all the picks on this list, this flared maxi skirt offers the most color and pattern options. You might have a hard time choosing from the 47 skirts, but the Coffee one looks tailor-made for your spring and summer wardrobes. It also comes in sizes S through 3XL.

Witsmile Maxi Skirt

Layer this wrap maxi skirt over your swimsuit for the perfect beach or vacation ’fit. There are 20 different colorways, including floral prints, but we’re eyeing the more versatile Sage Green one.