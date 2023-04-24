Amazon Is The Hottest (& Most Affordable) Spot For Shopping Spring Maxi Dresses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has really surprised me lately with its fashion pieces—the retailer seems to have stepped up its game when it comes to spring clothing, particularly dresses. Not only are a majority of the options super affordable, but the designs almost seem endless; there’s something for everyone, and that includes inclusive size ranges.

If you’re looking for a special occasion dress (it’s wedding season, after all), casual park day outfit or vacation attire, the retailer’s fashion offerings extend further than most online stores. I mean, you can even find budget-friendly versions of the viral nap dress everyone has been running to get their hands on.

We understand having so many different selections to browse can feel overwhelming (in a good way, of course). Therefore, we’re here to help you narrow down your search based on the dress style you prefer. If that happens to be maxi dresses, you’re in luck: we’ve rounded up all the shopper-approved favorites that retail for $50 and under.

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Floral Summer Dress

This one-shoulder maxi dress

is incredibly versatile; wear any of the 15 patterns to occasions of all kinds.

PRETTYGARDEN Floral Wrap Dress

Another top-rated option from PRETTYGARDEN, this floral wrap dress

‘ flowy design is a winner, according to reviewers. “There’s a snap at the V neckline so you never have to worry about your bra showing,” wrote one.

ZESICA Boho Floral Dress

As one reviewer put it, “This dress is so comfortable. It washes nice and I can dry it in the dryer and it still fits afterwards. Nice material, not see-through at all. It’s wonderful to wear around the house.”

Zesica Women’s Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Dress

This floral wrap dress happens to be editor-approved.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Waisted Maxi Dress

Available in sizes XS through 6X, this maxi dress

contains sustainably sourced rayon blend material. Plus, it carries over 5,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it looks “amazing” on all body types.

ANRABESS Women’s Casual Loose Sundress

Tank dresses are my favorite way to feel semi-put together while also staying comfortable. This loose-fitting sundress

checks both those boxes, and is even on sale.

KMBANGI Cut Out Maxi Dress

One look at the customers photos section convinced me: For just $10, this dress

is fire. It may not be the best quality of your life, but it will certainly work in a pinch for any rooftop gatherings or birthday dinners.

Verdusa Split Thigh Sleeveless Maxi Dress

This sleeveless maxi dress

has pockets, so basically it’s the perfect quick throw-on, everyday dress.