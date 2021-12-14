Don’t Sleep On Amazon’s Selection of Pre-Loved Luxury Bags

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, the feminine urge to explain to literally anyone that will listen that designer bags are not just an accessory, but an investment piece. This year, Chanel increased the price on the Classic Flap bag by 15.5 percent and it was the third price increase of 2021. The small version of the iconic bag now retails at $8,800(!). Whether you chalk the sticker price up to designer inflation or true quality-driven worth, there’s no arguing that these bags hold more value than just the cash in your wallet. There has never been a better time to diversify your assets and supplement your Amazon stock with designer items from Amazon’s pre-loved luxury bag collection.

Amazon’s site boasts a full selection of authenticated approved bags in partnership with Shopbop. All you’ll need to worry about is picking your favorite! Buying a bag secondhand immediately gives your handbag character and is a great way to score rare or discontinued styles. Is there anything cooler than replying, “Thanks! It’s vintage”, when someone inevitably compliments your pre-loved designer treasure? Spoiler alert! There’s not.

Since designer bags are an investment, you’ll notice that pre-loved items are often in pristine condition. With Amazon’s pre-loved edit, you won’t have to sacrifice the quality of the bag for a better price point.

With vintage options from Chanel, Prada, Fendi and Louis Vuitton, you’ll have no problem building a healthy (and fabulous) investment portfolio. Keep reading for my 10 favorite luxury picks from Amazon’s pre-loved collection or shop them all on the Amazon site.

Chanel Black Pouch Bag 10″

To put it simply, this Chanel bag is gorgeous. With the classic gold hardware and curved silhouette, this is the type of bag you will cherish for life and pass down for generations. This one also comes with a smaller flap pouch.

Louis Vuitton Poche Documents

Imagine how chic you would look walking into meetings with this Louis Vuitton pouch under your arm. It’s the perfect size to carry a small laptop and all of your very important documents.

Prada Nylon Pouch

This black Prada nylon shoulder bag is the perfect everyday bag. It’s big enough to fit your essentials, but not so big that it will get in the way of a fun night on the town!

Louis Vuitton Cles Monogram Key Wallet

This Louis Vuitton Monogram key pouch is a little slice of luxury! You likely use keys every day and having a designer item for daily use ensures that you’ll keep the cost-per-wear low.

Fendi Zucca Baguette

As Carrie Bradshaw once said, “This isn’t a bag, it’s a baguette”. This famous Fendi shape has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few years and looks best with the classic Fendi monogram.

Chanel Grey Tweed Deauville

I love the tweed material of this chain link shoulder/tote hybrid bag. With the Chanel logo stitched at your side, you’ll be the best dressed in any room.

Louis Vuitton Purple Monogram Ab Eden Pm

It’s hard to pick the best detail on this Louis Vuitton monogram bag. The purple accent color, gold hardware clasp, top handle and adjustable strap make this bag a jack of all trades.

Chanel Black Caviar Timeless CC Shoulder Bag

This leather shoulder bag perfectly merges timeless quality with a bit of ’90s flair.

Fendi Zucchino Flap Crossbody

I love the crossbody functionality of this Fendi flap bag. The brown monogram gives it a beautiful heritage vintage look.

Gucci Canvas Ab Sukey Tote

You heard it here first, hobo bags will be making a triumphant return in 2022. Get ahead of the trend with this Gucci canvas tote.