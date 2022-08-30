I Can’t Stop Wearing This $20 Amazon Crop Top That’s So Similar to Lululemon’s Align Top

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though I do spend probably hours a day scrolling TikTok for Halloween decor (we all have our vices!), I wouldn’t say that I’m easily influenced by what other people are wearing. That being said, I recently have been fan-girling over Naomie Olindo from Southern Charm on Bravo, and I gotta say, I’m obsessed with everything she’s wearing this season.

In last week’s episode she wore the cutest Lululemon set ever that was ultra-flattering, and as the episode was still going on, I feverishly began googling Lululemon-inspired pieces on Amazon. I quickly found an Amazon find that’s so similar to the Lululemon Align crop top and quickly added it to cart. Ever since I got it, I’ve been wearing it literally daily and can’t get enough of it. It’s so cute and comfortable and the moisture-wicking fabric makes it perfect for these final days of August leading into September that are still annoyingly warm for some reason.

It’s been the easiest top to throw on to run errands, grab coffee in the morning and even transitions nicely to going out with a cute pair of jeans or leggings. The best part about this top is that is hugs you in without feeling tight. I purchased a size medium, and I’m a 34-inch bust, 30-inch waist for reference. There’s a built-in bra underneath the shirt (think 360-sports bra coverage) with pads that are totally removable.

The fabric blend is a mix of 80 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex, which helps make it so breathable and comfortable when it’s on. I found the size guide to be pretty accurate for this. This top is cropped, and falls just above the belly button, which is represented in the model photo. Fair warning: shoppers with bigger boobs said this top was not great and had “spillage.” Do with that info what you will!

However, another shopper said, “I wear a 36H bra and this top held everything in. You’ll definitely have a lot of cleavage going on, so if you don’t want that, then this top isn’t for you. It’s super comfortable and soft. Would definitely buy again!” I have to attest that the cleavage is *chef’s kiss.*

Another shopper wrote, that this top “looks great with my high waist leggings,” adding that, “Also it covers up the chest area very well yet still shows just a little which makes you feel a little sexy while working out.”

This top comes in 15 different colors, which has most shoppers running back to get more once their first one comes in the mail. “This shirt is so comfortable and it fits great,” said one reviewer. “As soon as it came I bought another one just like it in a different color.”

Pick this shirt up if you’re looking for the perfect workout crop top that also works well with jeans, leggings or any other pairing you can think of.