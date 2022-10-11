This TikTok-Approved Tank Is a Workout Essential—& It’s 29% Off For Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re on TikTok at all, you’ve probably seen this now-viral tank top. At first glance, you might’ve assumed it was from a pricy, high-end athleisure brand, but it’s actually made by Lemedy—a super-affordable apparel brand on Amazon. The brand specializes in workout tops and sports bras for women, but the Lemedy Workout Tank is by far their most famous style.

TikTok influencers and Amazon reviewers alike gush over this padded tank top. And it’s not hard to see why! Now that it’s on sale (along with a few other brand faves) as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, there’s never been a better time to buy one. Or two, or three. And BTW, these deals are only for Prime members, so if you don’t have a membership but still want the discounts, sign up for a free trial here.

Back to shopping! The super-snug fit of the Workout Tank Top accentuates your curves in all of the right places while keeping your chest supported, so there’s no comparison to that dingy tee from college you usually wear to the gym. No shade!

The tank comes in 20 colors (Yes! 20!) including classics like black and white and bolder hues like teal, yellow and punchy coral. It’s perfect for wearing to the gym, your next boutique fitness class or even out casually, according to shoppers who have bought it. I’d totally style it for an off-duty athleisure look while running errands around town.

But don’t just believe us—let the reviewers spill the tea! There’s a reason the Lemedy Workout Tank is ranked as the No. 1 best-seller in women’s sports bras on Amazon. “Exactly what I was looking for, and a great price! I ordered two colors and will be ordering more,” wrote reviewer Lauren, adding, “These feel like Lululemon quality material without the price tag.”

Of course, tons of reviewers admit coming across the tank after fitness-savvy TikTokers began raving about it on the app. In a review titled “Is anyone else here because of TikTok?” reviewer Sam says, “It is definitely snug as advertised but not unflattering or uncomfortable, and I don’t feel like I’m in a sausage casing. I was worried it would be too short but was again pleasantly surprised; the shirt hit right at my waist which is what I wanted.”

Another reason why this top is so beloved? It can be SO difficult to find a supportive sports bra and tank top combo. After a wash or two, they often become too loose and make you feel exposed while you’re doing your yoga flow or cycling sesh. Or on the other hand, they can also arrive too tight to begin with, making you feel less-than-your-best when you’re working out.

Lemedy’s tanks are made out of a higher percentage of stretchy spandex and polyester, so they’ll retain their shape and support no matter how many times you wash them. Plus, they’ve got removable bra pads, so you can adjust to fit your needs.

This tank top isn’t only for girls with smaller chests, FYI. If you’ve got a bigger bust size, reviewers say that you can still rock this tank top and feel properly supported. Lemedy has a handy sizing chart to help you find the right size, but some reviewers do suggest getting a size up if you want the top to be a little longer and not so skin-tight.

“I was a little skeptical because I have a bigger bust (about a 34E-F) but this actually has so much more support than I thought,” reviewer Olesiya wrote. “I can actually jump pretty comfortably in it but I think this is definitely a top for more of a strength training type of workout where there won’t be lots of movement or bounce if you’re bigger chested. Definitely a cute top to wear on a night out too. I’m planning on wearing this on a hike this week!”

If you’re not convinced, don’t stress! Lemedy also has a version with slightly thicker straps for a lil extra support. The Longline Sports Bra Tank is just as cute, so I’ll probably be buying a few colorways in this one, too. It’s usually just under $24, but the October Prime Day discount brings it to $18.

Bottom line? Whether you’re buying them to elevate your workout wardrobe or to rock it as a comfy work-from-home or day-off top that’s still supportive and cute, Lemedy tanks are hard to beat. Now, excuse me while I pick out a few new shades!

