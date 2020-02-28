The Cutest Yoga Pants to Stock Up On Now

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like us, you know the easiest way to get motivated to hit the gym is: shopping. Nothing gets us ready to jog or lift weights like some killer workout clothes—especially when you can affordably ship those clothes straight to your front door.

Below, check out some of our favorite pairs of genuinely cute, genuinely affordable and genuinely flattering yoga and fitness leggings to stock up on now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. 90 Degree by Reflex High-Waist Power Flex Legging

Made for women on the go, these high-performing Power Flex Leggings double as comfortable shapewear that hug your curves for a figure-flattering silhouette. From the studio to the streets, you can rock these leggings in confidence thanks to their moisture-wicking, four-way stretch material.

2. Oalka Capri Yoga Leggings

Designed with four-way stretch fabric, you’ll be able to take on those tricky yoga moves while keeping everything in place. They also offer a wide variety of colorways and designs to choose from.

3. BALEAF High Waisted Yoga Leggings

Hit the track without chafing, thanks to this streamlined pair of high-waisted performance tights. They’re designed with moisture-wicking and non-see-through fabrics to keep you comfortable and covered all workout long.