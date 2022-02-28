Shoppers Say This Organization Hack Is a ‘Clutter Buster’ for Your Kitchen Cabinets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you open your kitchen cabinets only to find rows upon rows of spice jars, condiments and cans strewn everywhere, it’s time to get organized. This disarray isn’t unusual, nor is it hard to fix. In fact, there’s actually a super simple and convenient solution that’s loved by many on Amazon.

We’re talking about YouCopia’s two-tier Lazy Susan organizer. In case you’re new to the term, a Lazy Susan is a turntable that’s often used when serving food on a dinner table or to hold spices inside of a cabinet. The 360-degree rotating surface provides easier access to whatever items sit on top of it.

But this Lazy Susan isn’t just any Lazy Susan. You can adjust its height, remove bins at your discretion and even add or unstack tiers of shelving. This customizable design helps you see everything that’s in your cabinet so that you don’t forget about certain items. No more food waste and no more buying the same marinara sauce three grocery shops in a row.

“These are clutter busters!” wrote one reviewer who gave it a five-star rating. “I have purchased two now—one for the kitchen and one for the bathroom. Easy to assemble, simple to clean and sturdy.”

If you’re like me and wondering what the heck to do about all the spices and other food items in your kitchen cabinet, your stress ends here. YouCopia’s Lazy Susan will do the trick, making your life so much easier and saving a ton of space.

First, let’s talk about how this handy organizing solution is adjustable. If you’re storing more than just small spice jars, you might need more height. If this is the case, simply elongate the center post to 10 inches, 11 inches or 12 inches. Or, unstack the second tier all together in case your cabinet is extra short.

The Lazy Susan also comes with organizer bins that divide one tier into three compartments. This is extremely helpful for when you want to separate your K-cup pods, granola bars and spices, or whichever items you have that aren’t stackable. The three bins sport handles so you can easily grab the organizer, and they’re clear to ensure you have sight of everything in your cabinet.

Though we specifically call out this product for use in your kitchen cabinets, you can technically place it anywhere—under your bathroom sink for toiletries, under your kitchen sink for cleaning supplies or other spots that you need to tidy.

“No more digging through the cabinets or removing seasonings out of the way to get the one in the back,” wrote one shopper. “The assembly is easy and it’s sturdy enough to hold several types of seasonings. A quick spin left or right and you have an eye level view of whatever you need to season whatever you’re preparing. Love it!”

Using this Lazy Susan is hassle-free, and so is its set-up. It should only take you less than one minute to build the organizer, according to the brand.

“With no directions, it did take me a minute to assemble it,” one shopper confirms. “Once together, I love the ease of access. I use it for all my hot tea items.”

When you have tidy kitchen cabinets thanks to an organizing hack like this one, cooking becomes way easier and quicker.