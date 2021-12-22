Amazon’s Last-Minute Holiday Deals Are Epic—Here Are The Coolest Gadgets That Can Still Arrive Before Christmas

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s crunch time—Christmas is almost here and if you haven’t snagged gifts for friends and family, we have you covered with a slew of super usable, cool gadgets from Amazon’s selection of massively discounted last-minute deals. These gadgets also have arrive-before-Christmas shipping promises, and if there’s anything we can say about Amazon shipping, it’s pretty timely. Especially when it comes to the holidays.

Who doesn’t need a good gadget these days, and we have something for everyone on your shopping list. For fashionistas, we chose super useful techy tools that’ll help you dress like a dream on any day. We also rounded up beauty gadgets that are cult favorites, audio and visual devices, home machines for the family and a fitness watch for the exercise junkies.

Keep in mind that the best gifts go beyond function. We selected beautifully crafted gadgets that add life back into any room. These devices tick all the right boxes, so check them out below (before it’s too late)!

Magictec Portable Travel Garment Steamer

Not everyone has mastered the skill of ironing out a garment, and for pieces that desperately need smoothing, a handheld steamer is a godsend. Not only are they no-brainers—just fill with water, turn it on, wait for the steam and point at at the wrinkly bits—they are also lifesaving when you’re pressed for time. This one from Magictec, now 26 percent off at Amazon, has a wide nozzle for even wrinkle busting, and safety features including auto shut-off.

Levoit Dual 100 Humidifier

This one is a winner for someone who likes to stay home during the frosty winter months. Dry air from the cold begets frizzy hair, parched skin and respiratory issues. Levoit’s multi-featured humidifier, now 20 percent off, hydrates a room in minutes, lasts for 20 hours wirelessly, has a humidity sensor control and includes a sleep mode that makes it whisper quiet and turns off display lights. It is also a diffuser: pop essential oils into the base chamber and get snuggly.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler

Beauty vloggers have raved about the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and brush-in-one for yonks. It is so iconic, it has spawned both high and low-end dupes and is always an Amazon best-seller. This is it’s bigger sister, with a flat paddle brush as opposed to the oval-shaped brush on the original, now very wallet-friendly at 32 percent off. For anyone who pays attention to their hair, but has not spent a lifetime learning the art of wielding a brush and a hairdryer in tandem, this is the ultimate solution. The paddle brush straightens hair, adds volume and reduces frizz in half the time.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

If you watch stuff on Prime Video, you’ve seen that heart-warming ad where via a TV the grandma has a video call, a dad watches a hair DIY video for his daughter and kids have a movie session. That device is the Amazon Fire TV, a streaming media player with Alexa voice remote and fluid 4K quality. Its original, somewhat hefty price tag of $119.99 has been slashed by $45, so now is the best time ever to give the gift of streaming.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

A welcome resolution for anyone trying to lose weight, with health concerns or into fitness, the Fitbit Inspire 2 tracks heart rate, fitness goals, calories burned, sleep health and stress levels. Add to that 10 days of battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters. At 30% off now, it also comes with a free one year premium trial that offers step-by-step fitness & nutrition programs, personalized insights, sleep tools and more.

Nana Jewels Fabric Shaver

For the fashion conscious, looking polished and put together requires de-fuzzing, de-linting and de-pilling wool sweaters, pants and knitwear, and a fabric shaver is the only thing that does all three. You turn it on, cue the buzzing noise, and apply it over the parts of clothes where the wool has fluffed, lint has taken residence or a sweater has started to pill. This one from Nana Jewels can also be used on towels, bedsheets and sofa covers.

Facebook Portal

This is ideal for people who don’t have tablets or need one device the whole family can share. Facebook Portal is on sale for a whopping 50% off, such a huge discount for a little device that lets you video call via Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or Zoom. It packs loads of features: a smart camera that pans to include everyone in the room, allows group calls for up to 50 people, photo album mode and music streaming.

SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp

This is the same lamp nail salons use to dry gel polishes, and it doesn’t cost a bomb at a discounted price of $25.49. Equipped with 30 LED beads, the intense white light it emits is easy on the eyes and cuts gel polish drying time by half. Rather than having to head out to a nail salon or switching to polishes that mimic the glossy finish of a gel polish, do gel manicures at home with this nifty dryer.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

For the workaholic never spotted without a cup of coffee in hand, this coffee maker from Keurig, at a reduced price of $79.99, is a blessing. Water goes into the removable reservoir, coffee pod gets deposited on top, and in minutes, a warm, freshly brewed premium mug of coffee is in hand. And at less than five inches wide, it fits into the most cramped of kitchens and messiest office desks.

Another last minute shopping tip: no more dilly dallying. These deals at Amazon won’t last long, so make a list, check it twice and get meaningful gifts for all your loved ones.