7 Amazon Kitchen Finds That Make Cooking & Clean Up a Breeze, Like This TikTok-Viral 5-in-1 Utensil

Have you ever just decided not to cook, even though you had food in the fridge, because you didn’t want to deal with the hassle of making a mess and having to clean up afterward? Well, I’m here to tell you, you’re totally not alone. There are times I’ve even just grabbed a bag of chips because I was too lazy to make a delivery decision and couldn’t be bothered with wrecking my kitchen.

Well, my friends, don’t be like me. In an effort to save you all from a very draining night like the one described above, allow me to introduce you to some of my favorite Amazon kitchen finds that make life a little easier. Whether you’re trying to chop tons of ingredients in a flash for a fall-inspired stew, want to make meal prep a little easier during the week or just want to keep your kitchen as fresh and clean as possible, check out these Amazon kitchen finds that will take the pain out of food prep.

Plus, since most of these items are under $20, they’ll quickly pay for themselves in just one use (or by saving one headache) at a time.

Refrigerator Liners

These fridge liners have over 8,000 five-star ratings for being easy to use and effective at keeping messes and spills contained. Just think about it; now you don’t have to take out the whole shelf to clean it, you can just run these liners under the sink.

5-In-1 Utensil Slotted Solid Spoon Spatula Turner Slicer

This is perfect for small spaces, or a studio apartment like mine where there’s only one drawer in the entire kitchen. Use this spatula to flip food, strain veggies, cut food, spread dip and even use it as a spoon.

Multi-Purpose Herb Scissors

The idea of scissors being used to cut food is one that chefs already know, so it’s probably time you jump on the bandwagon. This multi-use pair is perfect for throwing together salads, chopping garnish and you can even use it on paper and for other things around the house.

Sandwich Cutter and Sealer

No matter what age you are, you can probably appreciate an uncrustable; you just don’t appreciate how expensive they are when they come from the store. Plus, with this sandwich sealer , you can be sure there are no filler ingredients; you can choose the jelly and PB you want for the sandwich of your dreams.

3 in 1 Butter Spreader

Have you ever taken your stick of butter out while it was rock-solid and placed it on the warm oven so it would be soft by the time your bread came out of the oven and then you were left with a mess of melted butter on your stove top? Just me??? Phew, take a deep breath as long as that sentence and allow me to introduce you to the ultimate tool that will change the way you use butter. No more waiting for butter to soften or melt.

Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set

I love these dual-sided measuring spoons that easily stick and stay put on the fridge, since they have magnets on them. It’s perfect for small spaces and recipes that call for more than one ingredient in the same size.

Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer

Why do are strainers so big and take up so much space when they don’t have to be? This clip-on strainer has officially solved all of your problems and turns any pot to a straining pot.