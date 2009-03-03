Object Of Desire

Amazon Kindle 2, $359, at amazon.com

Reason #1

Amazon’s new and improved Kindle has been getting tons of buzz, so much so that when it recently became available for order, it sold out, but don’t worry, they’re back in stock.

Reason #2

The sleek (only 1/3 of an inch thick!), lightweight design is the perfect size to slip into any bag- meaning 240,000 books, newspapers, and magazines are at your fingertips at any time.

Reason #3

The most amazing part? The screen is actually designed to make it look like you are reading on paper instead of a harsh computer screen. Your commute just changed forever.