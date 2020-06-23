Jessica Wang’s Amazon Fashion Drop Is Perfect For Your Next Instagram Photoshoot

Scroll To See More Images

As the weather heats up, many of us are looking into our closets and realizing our wardrobes need a major refresh. Now, I’m not saying I’ve been looking for an excuse to do a little shopping, but if I were, there’s a new clothing drop that has wardrobe update written all over it. The new Jessica Wang Amazon collection is here, and I couldn’t be more ready to give up my entire paycheck. Each item is designed by Jessica Wang (who you should definitely be following on Instagram) and made on-demand in sizes XXS through XXL—with everything under $100. Once you see all the pieces, you’re going to want to add every single one to your cart.

If all the vibes of summer were combined into one clothing collection, it’d look like the Jessica Wang Amazon drop. From dresses perfect for hanging in the backyard or out on a fun summer date to tops that make a major statement, these frilly, ruffly and summery clothing items are a warm weather dream come true. And while we’ve already seen quite a few influencer-designed collections from Amazon’s The Drop, these pieces from Jessica Wang are too summery (and gorgeous) to pass up.

The entire collection is available to shop now (both below and on Amazon’s site), but there is one catch: The pieces are only online for 30 hours total. (!!!!) So have your Amazon app ready, because after Tuesday, June 23, this collection will disappear. Though I understand the need to mull over a purchase—and bookmark too many tabs to count—this is one limited edition Amazon drop you need to act on ASAP. And with styles this beautiful, who wouldn’t want to stock up on these pieces?

1. Lavendula V-Neck Wrap Dress

Lavender might just be the dreamiest color of the summer—and it works perfectly with this v-neck wrap dress. This frock will have you stunning all season long, whether you’re on your porch or out and about.

2. One-Shoulder Ruffle Top

Bring on all the bright hues! This yellow polka dot top is a major statement piece, and sure to work well with everything from white pants to dark denim.

3. Avalon Shopper Tote Bag

I never thought a bag could be both statement-making and minimalist at the same time, but this white tote bag achieves just that. Consider this your new go-to summer accessory.

4. Polka Dot Ribbed Dress

This polka dot ribbed dress brings more yellow (and more ruffles!) to the Jessica Wang collection—and I’m into it. The frock is sexy, fun and flirty at the same time!

5. Tiered Ruffle Sleeve Top

You can’t go wrong with a cool white top for summer, and this ruffle sleeve blouse takes the cake. It’s sure to instantly elevate your favorite high-waisted denim shorts for a ridiculously chic look.

6. Cigarette Slim Trouser

A pair of black trousers is a wardrobe staple—and you can’t go wrong with this slim cigarette style. They’re effortlessly pulled together, and would look amazing with either a graphic tee or frilly blouse.

7. Ruffle Neck Top

There has been no shortage of ruffles in the Jessica Wang Amazon collection, but this off-shoulder, ruffly blouse might be my favorite. It’s cropped, so it works well with high-waisted pants, and the ivory hue means you can keep it minimal or add some bright colors.

