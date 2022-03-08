Hear Me Out—This Lid Opener Will Change Your Life & Make Cooking So Much Easier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re weak like me or have bulging biceps, you’ve likely struggled to open jars at some point or another. Sometimes it takes a bit of a warm-up to get things budging, and other times it’s just not going to happen. You’re in luck, because Amazon carries every kitchen gadget imaginable. To guarantee all your jars pop open on the first try and within seconds, you’re going to want EZ Off’s Jar Opener on hand.

It doesn’t matter whether the lid is factory sealed, child-proof or straight up stuck, this magical jar opener has your back for whenever you find yourself in a pickle. With just one twist, you’re all set and you didn’t even have to break a sweat to get the job done.

This simple kitchen gadget works on more than just jars, too. Try any hard-to-open beverage bottle, canned good or even nail polish.

“Easy to install, incredibly easy to use and remarkable how little effort needs to be exerted into using it,” raved one Amazon shopper.

Boasting a 4.7-star rating on Amazon and over 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, this jar opener is sure to make cooking so much easier. No more asking your strongest friend or family member to loosen up a jar when you can turn to EZ Off’s Jar Opener instead.

This tiny gadget might look a tad intimidating to use upon first sight. However, it’s far from it. Simply stick the container against the jagged edge, twist and voila—your fave jar of jam or jug of juice is ready to use in mere seconds.

Installation is as easy as operating the gadget, too. Fix the pre-attached, peel-and-stick adhesive onto your chosen surface, press hard and then secure the three screws.

It’ll soon become your go-to party trick, since it hides out of sight under any cabinet, cupboard or shelf. This way, it doesn’t take up any counter or cabinet space, but is also easily accessible for a quick job.

“Once installed, my life has become so easy when cooking…….love it! Highly recommend it,” wrote one reviewer.

For children or those who have limited use of their hands, or for adults who have arthritis or health issues that prevent them from being able to use their hands appropriately, this jar opener does all the work for you.

“This is one of the best things I’ve bought in a long time! It is very easy to install, isn’t noticeable under the cabinets at all, and most importantly, it works!” wrote another shopper. “I’ve been having issues with opening jars recently (hands are weak), and this is extremely helpful to me. I love it so much that I am going to buy another one.”

Stop beating yourself up over a stubborn jar of pickles and use EZ Off’s Jar Opener instead. It’ll save you an incredible amount of time, space and effort.