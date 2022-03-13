We Found a $20 Hydro Flask Dupe That Shoppers Say Is Even ‘Better’ Than The Original

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m a slow sipper, whether it’s water, coffee or juice. Unfortunately, taking my time to enjoy my fave bevvy means it simply won’t stay at the perfect temperature for forever, which then means it won’t hold its fresh taste. And who likes lukewarm tea or hot water? Certainly not us!

Instead of enduring a gross-tasting drink that couldn’t hold its ideal temperature, get yourself a reusable water bottle like FineDine’s Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle. There are plenty of options out there from popular brands like Yeti and Hydro Flask. But what do all of these options have in common? They’re pricey AF, and sometimes, splurging on a mere water bottle just doesn’t seem right.

Don’t drop more than $35 on a Hydro Flask when you can have a super similar product for just $20. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, numerous shoppers say this FineDine option tops similar Hydro Flask and Yeti options.

“Way cheaper than Yeti and Hydro Flask but work just as well, maybe better,” wrote one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating. “Went hiking and my ice lasted ALL day, even after refilling with water. No leaks, condensation or rust. Love the different caps.”



It’s settled, then. You won’t have to sip another subpar cup of joe ever again thanks to FineDine’s Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle.

RELATED: This $12 Mug Warmer From Amazon Is The Best Thing I Bought All Year—Here’s Why

You’re probably wondering how this stainless steel water bottle measures up to the O.G. Hydro Flask. Well, let’s start with the fact that it’s made with double walls to ensure your hot drinks stay warm for up to 12 hours and your cold drinks stay cool for up to 24 hours. The double walls also block condensation and burns so that your ideal temperature is maintained.

The best part? You get three different lids. Sip hot beverages out of the one with the mouthpiece, cold drinks out of the one with the straw and icy or fruity refreshments out of the one with the removable lid.

Don’t worry about your drinks spilling everywhere while you’re on the move. The water bottle is leak- and shatter-proof to endure the jerkiest of Uber drivers and the bumpiest of travels. Take it to the beach, on a hike or even while jogging. The lid with the straw has an attached handle, while the screw-off lid has a handle that can fasten to your backpack.

“I did not want to spend around $40 for a Hydro Flask, so I came here to look for a cheaper option,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “This is one of my best purchases. Keeps my water cold overnight. Great size and the lid options are perfect.”

Not to mention, drinking out of a reusable bottle helps the planet by reducing the amount of single-use plastic out there.

“I have only had this bottle for about two weeks, but am really impressed with it. I like the way it looks—I bought it in the wood grain, but more important than the look is the way this bottle performs,” wrote another shopper. “It keeps my drinks hot all day! I’ve put a hot drink in at eight in the morning and it’s still hot at noon! I use it when I’m going to the gym in the evenings. It keeps my water ice cold.”

There you have it: FineDine’s Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle is the secret to maintaining the temperature of your fave beverage, whether it’s a steaming cup of tea or chilly cup of water.