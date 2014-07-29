Amazon Has Debuted a 3-D Printing Marketplace

3-D printing has been hailed as the next big thing for awhile now, but actually being able to take advantage of the technology has been out of reach for most—until now. E-commerce giant Amazon has just launched a 3-D printing marketplace with more than 200 print-on-demand items, many of which are easy to customize. Everything from jewelry to bobbleheads to home decor will retail for between $25 to $100.

Still confused on what the printing method actually is? Basically, 3-D printers use a range of materials like plastic and metal to create various types of objects. Because these printers can often cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, access to what they produce has been, up until now, pretty exclusive. In Amazon’s case, they’ll do the work for you with their 3-D machinery, so all you have to do is place an order.

Some of the highlights of Amazon’s offerings include a $45 knotty ring from Mixee Labs, 3-D printed in bronze-infused stainless steel (you are able to customize the color of the metal and the thickness and size of the band), a 3-D printed wax seal for $42, and a customizable bobblehead for $29.99 (yes, you can now easily buy a bobblehead with your own face on it).

Petra Schindler-Carter, Director of Amazon Marketplace Sales, told Women’s Wear Daily that the technology could particularly be a boon for emerging jewelry designers. “You get some of these independent jewelry designers who are awesome at their craft, but it is an investment to produce these products,” Schindler-Carter said. “3-D printing is a great way for them to…iterate fast and find a success fast.”

