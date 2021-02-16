Amazon Has A Whole Page Of Black Artisans In Honor Of Black History Month

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to the third week of Black History Month, AKA the perfect time to pick something up from a new Black-owned brand or two. See how easy it is to justify your shopping addiction?? I kid, but seriously—Amazon Homemade’s Black Makers storefront has you covered with a ton of incredible Black-owned small businesses to shop without even leaving your house. They’ve curated a selection of everything from makeup bags to plant pots to bath soaks for you to shop now and love forever, so there’s no excuse not to check it out .

Scrolling through Amazon Prime on a daily basis has become one of my vices during quarantine. But, with thousands of options to choose from, it can be easy to get stuck in a rut or feel overwhelmed. Supporting independent Black-owned businesses has never been more important and Amazon has officially made it easy (and fast) to do so. Now, you can shop for everything you could ever want, right in one place, and feel good about buying something new every day of the week.

You already know about all of the best Black-owned shops on Etsy, but get ready to fall in love with this entirely new selection of brands. Case in point: I already have my eye on a few of the hand-pained planters from Jazzmine Jones to house the several new plants currently taking over my living room. Not to mention the shea butter from My Heart and Soul Essentials that I already have sitting in my cart. It’s called the Tranquility blend, and we all could use a little tranquility right about now, am I right?

Whether you’re buying a piece of art for your apartment or you’re on the hunt for the perfect birthday gift for your bestie, consider picking something that’s both unique and handmade. Plus, it’s basically a guaranteed way to give or get something that no one else you know has.

Keep reading to shop a few of our favorite pieces from the Amazon Handmade’s Black Artisans & Makers marketplace. And don’t forget to check out the marketplace for yourself to learn more about and fall in love with these incredible brands!

Coconut Milk & Rose Petals Bath Soak

Self-care has never looked—or smelled—so good. This heavenly bath soak from LIVE BY BEING is certified vegan and is packed with rose essential oil for a indulgent bath time experience.

Shopping Basket

A woven shopping basket from AfricanheritageGH will instantly give your grocery shopping experience a much-needed eco-friendly (and chic!) update. Now you can look cool even while you wait in the mile-long Trader Joe’s line.

Hand Painted Pot

Become the plant parent you’ve always dreamed of thanks to this sunny yellow planter. If you’re just getting started, consider getting a low-effort succulent and let the pot be the most impressive part. No judgement!

Button Earrings

Who doesn’t love a statement stud earring every now and then? Boutique Mix sells a variety of jewelry and head wraps designed in different African-inspired prints. This orange pair is the perfect way to dress up a simple t-shirt and jeans.

Tranquility Shea Butter

It’s cold out there this season and this shea butter from My Heart and Soul Essentials is here to help. The Tranquility option is made from a blend of honey and almond extract. Your dry hands are officially saved.

Exotic Fruits Art Print

Moving in 2021? Hang add a floral art print for some serious adulting vibes. Whether you’re looking for a cute new decal for your laptop or some new artwork to spice up your gallery wall, Shea Design has you covered.

Ankara Fabric Small Cosmetic Bag

Your tote may feel like a black hole these days, but one of Thrifty Upenyu’s printed pouches will guarantee that you’ll never lose track of your makeup bag ever again. They also sell the cutest cloth face masks, so you can stay safe and look cute.

Indoor Plant Pot

Ready to upgrade from a succulent to something a little more hands-on? Consider buying a brand new planter to house the latest addition to your collection. Jazzmine Jones sells a variety of hand-painted pots show of your green friends.