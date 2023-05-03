StyleCaster
TikToker’s Disovered the Best Going Out Tops Amazon Has to Offer—See Their Try-On Videos

Maya Gandara
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While online clothes shopping is definitely convenient compared to hopping around different stores in person, it can be difficult to visualize how a given item will look on your body based on a flat-lay image. Adding something to your cart is in part risky, because sizing may vary depending on the brand and quality can’t be checked until it’s physically in your hands. Luckily, more and more fashion TikToker’s are releasing try-on videos featuring different retailers (such as Amazon) to spotlight what’s worth shopping from them.

@kristintaenzer

loooove these 💘 #amazongoingouttops #amazonspringtops #amazonspringhaul #amazonsummerfashion #amazontops #amazonfinds #fyp

♬ original sound – kristin taenzer

TikTok creator @kristentaenzer, did a whole try-on video showcasing some of Amazon’s going out tops—and honestly every single one looks straight up amazing. We spotlighted some of our favorites down below that we will personally be adding to our carts ASAP. You can also take advantage of Amazon’s Try Before You Buy feature, so you can have a try on sesh of your own.

Cozyease Women's Ruched Bustier Top

Amazon

Cozyease Women’s Ruched Bustier Top

Per @kristentaenzer, you’ll find supportive wiring underneath the bust and a removable neck strap. “This is going to be the color of the summer,” she says in the video. 

Cozyease Women's Ruched Bustier Top $17.99
Buy Now
OYOANGLE Women's Flounce Sleeve Top

Amazon

OYOANGLE Women’s Flounce Sleeve Top

“You already know I died when I saw this….I like that it’s not too cropped so it can go into your jeans.”

OYOANGLE Women's Flounce Sleeve Top $19.99
Buy Now
CHYRII Women's Summer Popcorn Crop Tops

Amazon

CHYRII Women’s Summer Popcorn Crop Top

“The fabric on this one is so pretty, and it’s so comfortable.”

CHYRII Women's Summer Popcorn Crop Top $18.99
Buy Now
Lace Frill Crop Top

Amazon

Cami Square Neck Tank Top

At just $10, this cami top is an absolute steal. “I love the detailing, and the floral pattern is amazing.”

Camis Square Neck Tank Top $9.99
Buy Now
OYOANGLE Women's V Neck Sleeveless Cute Fit Tie Front Top

Amazon

OYOANGLE Women’s V Neck Sleeveless Top

“The pattern is absolutely stunning. I cannot wait to wear this out to the summer bars.”

OYOANGLE Women's V Neck Sleeveless Top $23.99
Buy Now

Another TikTok creator, @sydneydelreyy, highlighted some equally flattering options from Amazon in her own try-on video, with one person commenting “this might be the best Amazon haul I have ever seen.”

@sydneydelreyy

#amazongoingouttops#amazontopshaul#springtops

♬ original sound – sydneydelrey • amazon finds

See some of our favs from her call-outs down below. First up, this sexy halter v-neck top from Reoria, a brand known for its flattering bodysuits.

REORIA Women's Summer Sexy Halter V Neck

Amazon

REORIA Women’s Summer Sexy Halter V Neck

The corset style halter top feels double lined, per the video, and has a fabric that will “fit, like, everybody.” Grab it in five different shades.

REORIA Women's Summer Sexy Halter V Neck $17.99
Buy Now
ANKOMINA Women's Satin Plunge Tube Crop

Amazon

ANKOMINA Women’s Satin Plunge Tube Crop

@sydneydelreyy displays herself wearing this off-shoulder top, and then shows that there are two strings that can be tied in the back or the front as extra detailing. “I posted a video of this already and someone commented ‘it’s giving Katie Heron at the Mean Girls Halloween party’,” she said.

ANKOMINA Women's Satin Plunge Tube Crop $20.63
Buy Now
Creaion Women Basic Y2k Crop Tops

Amazon

Creaion Women Basic Y2k Crop Top

“Everyone and their mother has been posting about this basic top, and now I get it.”

Creaion Women Basic Y2k Crop Top $5.98
Buy Now
corciova Satin Scarf

Amazon

Corciova Satin Scarf

“This is an $8.99 scarf from Amazon. It’s literally huge how big this scarf is, you could have a picnic on it, you could put it in your hair, you could use it as belt, wrap it around your neck…” Personally, we’re all for wearing scarves as shirts.

Corciova Satin Scarf $8.99
Buy Now

