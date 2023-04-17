These Are the 8 Best Pieces From Amazon’s Floral Fashion Storefront—Starting at $16

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As tedious as spring cleaning can be, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your closet and make room for the new. If you’re looking for a range of options, Amazon Fashion’s vast offerings won’t leave you empty handed. In fact, the retailer just dropped its very first floral storefront packed full of flowy dresses (including one resembling the famous nap dress), cute blouses and comfortable heels.

In typical Amazon fashion (we love a good pun), the retailer has given shoppers more than enough styles to choose from. You’ll find pages upon pages of different items to add to your cart—the possibilities are endless, especially since prices go as low as $26 on certain items. And, if you ever need a quality check, just surf any product’s reviews section to see what real shoppers are saying.

If at some point you get tired of looking at florals, hop over to Amazon’s sales and deals page to score sandals for under $40, jeans for under $40 and sweaters for under $30. We weren’t lying when we said the retailer has practically anything and everything you could need for spring and summer.

Since wading through all the options can be overwhelming, we’ve gone ahead and played detective to round up the best pieces from Amazon’s Mix and Match Floral Storefront you can shop. Some styles are going fast so book it before your favs are gone.

The Drop Women’s Kimi Midi Dress

Every one came to know and love a certain nap dress some time ago, but if you don’t want spend over $100 on one, this option from The Drop

is a close second.

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Floral Mini Dress

Reviewers are amazed at the “quality, feel and fit of this dress

.” If you want a “fun and flirty” dress option this season, look no more.

The Drop Women’s Annie Sweetheart Top

Pair this sweetheart top

with your fav style of high-waisted jeans, and you’ve got one outfit you can wear on repeat.

Winioder Floral Cardigan

We’re obsessed with how cute this daisy patterned cardigan

is.

Kate Spade Floral Tote Bag

In case you didn’t know, you can totally purchase Kate Spade at Amazon, including this vibrant floral tote bag

that can be used as a work bag, grocery bag or whatever you need. Plus, it’s on sale.

ASTR the label Lace Midi Dress

We can totally see you sporting this lace dress at any special occasion events (wedding guest dress, anyone?). Some shade options are as high as 44 percent off

right now.

LYANER Casual Floral Short Skirt

This short skirt is available in 15 different shade options

, including this pink and red floral print.

PRETTYGARDEN Ditzy Floral Print Midi Skirt

More of a fan of longer, midi skirts

? This “cute and flattering” option from PRETTYGARDEN (the brand has tons of other cute pieces up for grabs) has shoppers ordering multiple patterns.