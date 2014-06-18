Amazon Unveils Its First Smartphone: Everything You Need to Know

After days of buzz, Amazon’s smartphone was officially unveiled today. Called the Amazon Fire, the phone was presented by CEO Jeff Bezos at a Seattle event, and while details are still rolling in, here’s what we know about the device so far.

The smartphone will go on sale July 25, exclusively at AT&T, for $199 with a two-year contract. Bonuses for customers will include one free year of Amazon Prime

, an image recognition app that’s kind of like Shazam, but instead of only picking up song titles, it’ll supposedly be able to recognize over 100 million other items including QR codes, URLs, books, household products, TV shows, and even food to gauge it’s nutritional content. (Amazon said it’s working with popular calorie counting app MyFitnessPal, and Firefly will reportedly be able to tell you the nutritional contents of food simply by pointing at it—whoa!) There’s also 3D features for viewing maps, though Amazon doesn’t call it 3D, but rather “Dynamic Perspective.” Tilting the phone in different ways will give you different looks.

Fire has a 4.7 inch LCD screen, a 13 megapixel rear facing camera and four front-facing cameras (as opposed to other smartphones’ one camera) which will allow users to capture images in lower light, and track your own face (selfies!) and your friends’ faces, too.

Bezos also said users would get unlimited photo storage on Amazon’s Cloud Drive. (It currently offers 5 GB for free.)

We’ll keep you updated as new details emerge, but in the meantime let us know: Would you give up your iPhone, Android, Blackberry, or other smartphone to try the Amazon Fire?