Amazon Fashion Dropped A Line Inspired By Shoppers & It Ends Today

I’m always looking for a new way to impulse-shop (What can I say, I have a problem!), so when I heard that Amazon developed a fun, fast flash-sale series for style-lovers like myself, I was beyond ready to give the retailer even more of my coin. I might as well send my paychecks directly to Amazon, y’all, because Amazon Fashion’s The Drop By You February 2020 lasts just 30 hours, and that’s all the time they need to drain my bank account entirely.

Never heard of The Drop By You? It’s brand-new, so here’s the scoop. Last year, Amazon Fashion partnered with top fashion influencers like Paola Alberdi and Laurie Ferraro to create capsule collections shoppers could snag during 30-hour drops — and once time was up, the clothes were gone for good, making them uber-exclusive. After the massive success of these periodic drops, Amazon decided to give their shoppers an even more personalized experience. After polling their 90K+ Instagram followers and combining their preferences with the hottest trends of the moment, The Drop By You, a collection for and inspired by Amazon fashionistas, was born. The Drop is live as we speak, and you can shop it now on the Amazon site before time is up. Hurry!

The Drop By You includes everything from apparel to shoes and accessories, so there’s plenty to choose from. Yay for options, but boo for having to make decisions before time runs out! Shopping on the clock is stressful, but it’s worth it to step out in something unique, like this amazing silver mule, instead of the same Zara pumps everyone else at the party has on.

While you’re at it, might as well treat yourself to some new jeans! This high-rise, wide-leg fit is on point for spring 2020, and the dusky dark wash is perfect for pairing with light, colorful blouses for transitional weather looks.

The last piece I’ll tempt you with is the chicest fanny pack of the moment, because yes, fanny packs are STILL in, and I’ll scream their functionality from the rooftops. Why use your hands to carry a purse you can throw one on like a belt or necklace? I can’t imagine a better piece, so just call me Team Fanny.

To shop the above and more, check out Amazon Fashion’s The Drop By You before it’s too late. Time is ticking, y’all!