Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Clothing Sale Has Summer Dresses For as Little as $14

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re new here, allow us to let you in on a little secret: Amazon’s clothing options are some of the best hidden fashion deals on the Internet. You can shop an endless stream of items, including vacation essentials, summer dresses and office attire, all on a budget. Even more so now, since Amazon’s early Memorial Day sale has arrived.

From now through the end of next weekend, shoppers can score discounts on a range of apparel, with some prices dipping as low as $14. Like the design structure of a certain swimsuit? It probably comes in 39 other colors and prints. On the hunt for shapewear to keep things secured underneath a wedding guest dress this summer? Check. Or, perhaps you’re looking for said wedding guest dress? The retailer has plenty.

There’s far too many options to list, so if you’ve got some time to spare, we’d recommend sifting through the deals yourself. But if you’re feeling a little lazy, we did the work for you and rounded up our personal favorite sale items down below. Best of all, you can always Try Before You Buy on most pieces, offering a low commitment way to see how a certain clothing piece will look on you.

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Tank Mini Dress

Now here’s one item we can totally see being worn on repeat during the dog days of summer. It’s currently 30 percent off.

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress

This floral dress

seriously caught our eye.

ZESICA Midi Dress

“I wore this dress at my wedding reception and I had so many comments on how beautiful it was! It’s super comfortable and fit beautifully,” wrote one reviewer.

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s 2023 Floral Summer Short

One of Amazon’s newest dress releases, this ruffle short dress is all you need for a complete outfit during times you’re running late or feeling lazy.

ZESICA Women’s 2023 Summer Bohemian Strapless Dress

This strapless number comes in 20 (!!!) different colors.

Dokotoo Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress

This Shopping Editor will be ordering at least a couple of these ultra-flattering dresses.

.

CATHY Womens Casual Short Sleeve Top

Shop 39 different options of this short sleeve top in sizes XS through 3XL. It will easily keep you cool and looking cute during heatwaves.

Shewin Floral Long-Sleeve Top

“Exactly what I expected from the description on Amazon. Light, airy, fresh 60s vibe,” wrote one reviewer.

Mooslover One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

Stand out amongst a sea of classic bikinis in this one-shoulder style

equipped with double layer fabric that’s fully lined.

Norma Kamali Women’s Standard Snake Mesh Mio This may be a pricier option, but the bold design of this swimsuit is bound to pay off. Norma Kamali Women's Standard Snake… $169.42+ Buy Now

