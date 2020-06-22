Amazon’s Big Style Sale Has Up To 40% Off Summer Fashion Staples

Scroll To See More Images

Really and truly, I thought I was done shopping for the rest of the summer. I spent my first few months of social distancing going through serious mall withdrawal, and I ended up resorting to virtual retail therapy on an almost-daily basis. That said, Amazon’s Big Style Sale is a major can’t-miss, so it’s safe to say I’ll be placing a few more orders before my credit card rebels.

If you’re not a frequent Amazon Fashion shopper, only using Amazon for impulse-buys, last-minute knick knacks and the like, you might be surprised to learn that in addition to Amazon’s own private label brands, they actually carry quite a few high-end faves, like LoveShackFancy and Ganni, just to name a fashion-forward few. And right now, during the Big Style Sale, shoppers can save big with up to 40% off of Amazon brands like Goodthreads, Daily Ritual and Amazon Essentials, up to 40% off of Levi’s, 30% off Adidas and other featured markdowns including picks curated by Shopbop, editor and influencer-approved favorites and so much more. This is definitely one of those spend-your-entire-lunch-break-scrolling sales, so make sure you carve out a little time today to treat yourself and online shop.

The Big Style Sale is Amazon’s first-ever global fashion savings event, and with hundreds of deals all week long and new ones popping up daily, there’s definitely a lot to love. I’ve already started filling up my cart, but if you need a little help with your selects, read on for a few pieces I have a feeling will sell out fast.

1. Levi’s Distressed Denim

On a breezy summer night, I love pairing my cute crop tops with some light-wash distressed denim. These Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans are a total steal at 40% off!

2. Studio 33 Handbag

I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many handbags, so don’t be surprised if you see me rocking this Studio 33 Woke OG Shoulder Flap Bag very soon.

3. Tie-Dye Fila Sneakers

Tie-dye is truly the trend of the summer, and I love the idea of pairing these Fila Disruptor Tie Dye Sneakers with an all-white summer ‘fit.

4. Lioness Paisley LBD

I’ve never really thought of paisley as a night-out print, but the Lioness String Along Mini Dress really has me reevaluating! I love the ruched sides and tie-up straps—cute and adjustable!

5. Le Specs Pink Sunnies

Do I need another pair of sunnies? No. Have I seen enough people rocking the Le Specs Poseidon Sunglasses to convince me to buy them? Yes.

6. Ganni Cowboy Boots

Betcha didn’t know you could buy Ganni on Amazon, did you?! These Western Booties are such statement-makers, and you can snag them now for under $200.

7. Adidas Crop Top

I’m forever buying workout clothes that double as cute real clothes, and this Adidas 3 Stripes Tee definitely fits the bill. I love the logomania pattern!

8. Aurique Patterned Leggings

Speaking of pattern! It’s hard to resist a funky pair of printed leggings, and these Aurique High Waisted Sculpt Sport Leggings have so many great reviews on Amazon.

9. find. Buckle Heels

Need a flirty summer sandal? These Large Buckle Block Heels by find. are neutral enough to go with everything.

10. endless rose Babydoll Dress

I’m a sucker for a floral babydoll dress during the summer months, and the endless rose Puff Dress just screams summer date night.

11. LoveShackFancy Crochet Belt

LoveShackFancy dresses are pretty pricey, but the under-$50 Electra Belt helps you give any outfit the LSF shabby-chic touch!

