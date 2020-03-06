13 ‘It Girl’ Accessories You Can Score on Amazon for Under $50

Scroll To See More Images

While I kind of knew that Amazon has so much more than just amazing deals on slow cookers, essential beauty products and my very specific natural sleep aid, it took me finding the Amazon Fashion hub to realize that the online retailer is basically a treasure trove of clothings, accessories and other trendy pieces. While it can seem overwhelming, if you know where to look, you can find some real gems. After a little digging, I uncovered so many cute and cheap Amazon Fashion accessories that you’re going to want to order ASAP—almost all with free two-day shipping for Prime members.

From statement earrings ready for their closeup to trendy hair accessories and sunglasses, Amazon is actually chock-full of Instagram-worthy fashion items. Whether you’ve been wanting to snag the perfect spring bag or have finally decided to try those blingy hair clips everyone has been sporting, Amazon has exactly what you’re looking for. Seriously, I was so pleasantly surprised after stumbling upon this amazing selection of trendy accessories. Now when you go to Amazon to order new hangers for your closet or a new shelf for your living room, you can add some chic accessories as well. It truly is a one-stop-shop.

Because I know that budgets are a real-ass thing, (Mine hasn’t fully recovered from Black Friday 2019, TBH.) I searched to find the best deals on Amazon accessories. Below, you’ll find 13 cute Amazon Fashion accessories that you can snag under $50. Go ahead and get ready to clear some room in your jewelry drawer and make space on your closet shelves, because these adorable accessories are bound to end up headed your way.

Kate Spade New York Women’s Drop Earrings on Amazon

Le Specs Beautiful Stranger Brown Mono Lens Sunglasses on Amazon

Natural Hand-Woven Rectangular Wicker Handbag on Amazon

Kitsch Women’s x Justine Marjan Queen Rhinestone Bobby Pin on Amazon

Gorjana Women’s Super Star Huggie Earrings on Amazon

Shashi Women’s Lolita Headband on Amazon

The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag on Amazon

Shashi Women’s Metropolitan Earrings on Amazon

SKYWAY Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses on Amazon

Valet Women’s Vega Clips on Amazon

Set of 9 Pairs Acrylic Earrings on Amazon

Pearls Hair Clips on Amazon

And Lovely 14K Gold Dipped Star Earrings on Amazon

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.