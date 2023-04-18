The Search Is Over: Amazon Shoppers Found the ‘Perfect Tank’ For $7

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Once temperatures hit an all-time high this summer, the last thing you’ll want to do is throw on a cute outfit. Instead, you’ll be reaching for staple pieces that’ll keep excess sweat to a minimum while making you appear semi-pulled together, such as a soft and stretchy tank top. If I were you, I’d stock up on several of Amazon Essential’s Slim-Fit Tank,

since reviewers say they play well with other pieces in a wardrobe and are flattering enough to wear on their own.

At first glance, the pack of two tank tops

(it rounds out to about $7 a piece) may look underwhelming, but don’t be so quick to judge. Each tank is lightweight and breathable yet thick enough to keep bras from peeking through—one shopper says it covers bra straps “completely.” The design has a slightly tailored fit through the waist, and is made from a mix of cotton, modal and spandex, meaning it brings the perfect amount of stretch. Plus, its length will accommodate all the long torso girlies or those seeking a tank that won’t slip out of their pants.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim-Fit Tank in Black

Therefore, it comes as less of a surprise that the Amazon Essentials seller

is number one in women’s tanks and camis, boasting over 33,000 perfect ratings. For a basic tank, this is some pretty high commotion. As one person wrote, “I now have 6 of these and am currently ordering more. They fit absolutely perfectly, are comfortable and versatile! I can dress them up for work or wear them with comfy leggings.”

The tank comes in a variety of colors, from neutrals to brighter pops of color, such as pink and baby blue. Though you do have to buy them in a pack, if reviewers thoughts are any indication, you’ll be glad you grabbed several for as low as $12.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim-Fit Tank in Aqua Blue/White

“Ordered the blue and white set and was pleasantly surprised at the material (very nice quality) and length of the shirt,” wrote one reviewer. “At 5’9″, I have to constantly pull down t-shirts because they’re never long enough – not a problem with these tanks! Cotton blend is perfect and they wash well. I will definitely be ordering more in different colors!”

Grab what shoppers are calling the “perfect tank” for just $7 each—and make sure to peruse the rest of Amazon’s fashion offerings, from comfy sandals to brand new arrivals to all the best spring dresses a low budget can buy.