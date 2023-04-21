Amazon Shoppers Say These $15 Lightweight Linen Shorts Beat Out Pricier Options

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Shorts season is coming up, and if you’re not a fan of daisy dukes, linen shorts are a viable alternative. Not only are they wildly less constrictive, but they’ll feel far more bearable in the humid heat. Linen is a naturally breathable material that allows for more airflow during wear, meaning you’ll sweat less and stay cooler throughout the day. Best of all, you don’t have to drop a ton to get decent quality options—Amazon carries top-rated linen shorts that shoppers are swooning over.

are one of the highest-rated pairs at the retailer; they have racked up hundreds of five-star ratings, one major reason being their flattering fit on a range of body types. Anyone from those experiencing pregnancy to plus-size shoppers confirm their comfortability. Also, you can wash them on repeat without color fading or threads loosening.

As one reviewer noted, you can really wear the shorts

during a variety of summer activities with ease. “The second I put these shorts on I HAD to keep them,” they wrote. “They are so comfortable and lightweight. I sometimes have difficulty with shorts being plus size because the fit is too tight or the fabric has no stretch and limits mobility but these run a little large and are made super roomy so I can bike in them, do yoga in them, whatever I want.”

Some folks even compare their quality to more expensive options out there and even go so far as to say the Amazon Essentials option is better. “The size, length and design, everything is perfect! Front pockets are deep and wide, very practical,” one commented. The pockets are truly an added bonus; reviewers say they can fit your phone and other essentials.

You may want to stock up on pairs for any upcoming vacations. One shopper who honeymooned in Tahiti said the cotton and linen blend was “perfect for the tropical climate” since the shorts “never felt clingy and dried very fast.”

are available starting at $15 in 12 different color and print options. Sizes are available from XS to 6X.