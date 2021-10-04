Amazon Just Unleashed Thousands Of Early Black Friday Deals—Including AirPods, Le Creuset & Seasum Leggings

On October 4, 2021, Jeff Bezos took what we know of Black Friday, flipped it upside down, and kicked it to the streets. What we mean by this, dear friends, is that Black Friday at Amazon has begun.

This surprise move was certainly not what we expected on a random Monday morning, but we are absolutely welcoming the savings. Right now if you head to Amazon, you’ll see an Epic Daily Deals hub that features thousands of beauty, fashion, and home products on sale at discounts so good, you’ll start to believe it’s actually Black Friday. (Head’s up: These deals are only for Prime members, so if you don’t have a membership but still want the discounts, sign up for a free trial here.)

You can shop everything from Khloé Kardashian’s favorite inspirational water bottle to the Lululemon tank dupe that TikTok can’t get enough of for up to 40% off. But that’s not it. AirPods are also at a shockingly low price, and Le Creuset Dutch Ovens are now so much more affordable than usual, they might actually be within our budget? Who knew this could happen!

We looked through hundreds of pages to find the absolute best deals amidst all of the savings chaos. Check out the best 10 sales from Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals below:

Apple AirPods Pro – 28% Off

Our jaws hit the floor when we saw that a pair of AirPods pro are on sale now for $179, AKA the lowest price they’ve been in all of 2021. If you’ve been waiting on updating your headphones, this is your sign to do so now.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven – 40% Off

I’m of the belief that a $300 pot or pan better cook every meal for me. While the Le Creuset Sauteuse Oven won’t necessarily do that, it will help you achieve perfectly basted meats, steamed veggies, and simmered soups. And, now that it’s 40% off and under $180, jumping on this deal before it sells out is more than a good idea.

IT Cosmetics Makeup Set – 50% Off

In this set of essentials, you get IT Cosmetic’s famous water-proof concealer and super plush two-sided application brush. The highly pigmented cover-up is formulated to last up to 24 hours without creasing. Valued at $120, it’s on sale now for $50.

Fidus Motivational Water Bottle – 34% Off

If there’s one person we look to for workout and healthy living inspiration, it’s Khloé Kardashian. So, when she posted this adorable water bottle on her IG, we took note. It has motivational time stamps on it to encourage you to drink your water! BRB, buying this for every one of my friends who thinks their iced coffee counts as H20.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIP – 30% Off

Shoppers say that this plumping gloss is the secret to getting yourself a “perfect pout” without filler. Made with plumping and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, the night-out essential works in under three minutes.

Lemedy Workout Tank – 17% Off

There’s nothing that we love more in this world than a good dupe, and this workout one might be our favorite. Reviewers say it feels and looks just like that Lululemon one that’s double (maybe triple?) the price, and today it’s on sale for $22—don’t forget to click the coupon button for an additional savings. Stock up on different colors without breaking the bank.

Seasum Leggings – 10% Off

Take it from somebody who has tested out a pair of these—you’ll want to grab a few. The butt-lifting affect is real, and it’s worth every penny.

Dermablend Cover Creme – 15% Off

More than 3,700 shoppers have given this full-coverage foundation a perfect five-star rating thanks to its ability to practically erase away the appearance of pores and dark spots. It comes in 21 shades and is packed with SPF 30 protection.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment – 27% Off

Winter is coming, and so is dry cracked skin that is almost impossible to repair. Stop that from happening in the first place by using Aquaphor’s mega-rich healing ointment. It’s a game-changing purchase for anyone and everyone.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set

You might not think this is the sexiest purchase on the list, but the smoothing and anti-frizz affects that this set of satin pillowcases will have on your beautiful head of hair will be hot, hot, hot.