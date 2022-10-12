Here’s Every Under-the-Radar Fashion Find That’s Under $50 at Amazon’s Early Access Sale

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s any time to buy fall and winter wardrobe essentials, it’s when they’re on sale. Everyday basics like turtleneck sweaters, tanks for layering, simple jewelry, and outerwear are the main characters of my closet from September through March and I love when I can give them an upgrade. Luckily, Amazon’s 2-day Prime Early Access sale is still going on through the end of the day which means I can get everything on my list for less—far less. I’ve rounded up my favorite under-the-radar Amazon Early Access sale fashion finds and they are all under $50. Every item is available in so many colors, that I’m not even worried about everyone having these items from my list.

In order to shop the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, you’ll have to have an Amazon Prime account. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day free trial to unlock these amazing deals before they’re done at the end of the day.

Once you’ve had a chance to browse the under $50 deals, you can entertain the idea of a splurge purchase by checking out the incredible designer sale section. Amazon has bags, boots and blouses from brands like Coperni, SEA, Frame and more at a fraction of their original price.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends today, October 12th—so what are you waiting for? Get scrolling through the sales before they’re gone.

14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops

This pair

of gold hoops will be your go-to for everyday jewelry. They have a stud back so the large hoop size won’t hurt your ears.

Turtleneck Oversized Sweater

A great turtleneck sweater will get you through the dark days of winter and this one

comes in 32 (!) different colors.

Retro Cat-Eye Sunglasses

This pair

of square sunglasses have a slight cat-eye shape and will cover up any under-eye bags after a night out.

Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

A long sleeve mini dress

is a great year-round purchase but I specifically love wearing it with tights and boots in the fall. This one comes in over a dozen colors and patterns.

Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest

Vest season

, best season—am I right? For transitional weather, a vest is so easy to layer over a sweater (perhaps the turtleneck from above). This one is water resistant so you can confidently wear it on rainy days.

Hobo Bucket Bag

If you were frustrated with the tiny bag trend (I mean how were we expected to fit anything in those?) then you’ll be excited to hear that oversized hobo bags

are back! This brown option has a removable strap and will fit all of your essentials.

Knit Ribbed Racerback Tank

Everyone needs a ribbed tank

to layer under blazers, leather jackets, sweaters and more. I love to stock up on essentials when they’re on sale so you can bet I’m buying a few of these $15 tanks.