This Amazon Dutch Oven That Will ‘Last You a Lifetime’ Looks Just Like The $400 Ones, But Costs Under $50

I love how elegant and timeless Le Creuset pots look, but as someone who doesn’t really consider cooking a passion, it’s hard for me to justify dropping the cash (they cost a whopping $400) on one. Even though I don’t consider cooking a hobby, I still like to have nice things around my home so I can try out recipes that catch my eye when the moment strikes. That’s why I’ve been scouring the market for a Le Creuset alternative so I can make hearty soups, mac and cheese and more when the cravings strike.

One thing I look for when investing in any kitchen item is which colorways they come in. I know, this is probably the last thing on most chefs’ minds, but for me, I have a running theme of mint green/sky blue pieces that decorate my home. Something about the color calms me, and when I found this piece of cookware on Amazon that not only had 12 different colors available but also had over 28,000 five-star reviews , I knew it was worth checking out.

The Dutch oven comes in three different sizes, depending on your needs. You can pick it up in the 4.3-quart size, the 6-quart size or the 7.3-quart size. The prices range from $44 to $68 depending on the size, so even if you went with the biggest one, you’d be saving more than $300 by opting for this Le Creuset alternative.

“I have Le Creuset and Staub pieces,” wrote one shopper. “This is so close, it’s hard to think about buying much more expensive options simply for making stock, braising, etc. Looks very nice, too.”

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, Blue

This cast iron Dutch oven comes with the lid and is oven safe to be heated up to 400 degrees, making it perfect for slow cooking. The 4.3-quart version would be perfect for side dishes versus roasting an entire meal in it. Choose the larger sizes if you’re trying to make a roast or a large serving of soup. A customer who purchased the 7.3-quart size said, “SOOOO BEAUTIFUL! It’s heavy and large enough to fit a whole chicken. I’m definitely going to buy more in other sizes. I’m super happy with it.”

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, Navy

Each of the pots comes with a one-year Amazon warranty, so you can go to town using it and see for yourself how well it holds up. But we don’t you’ll be unsatisfied. Another shopper wrote, “There’s nothing I don’t like about these pots they are sturdy and well-made and have a really affordable price.”

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 4.3-Quart, Light Pink

What really seals the deal for me is the fact that many of the pot’s reviewers do own the name-brand Dutch ovens that are similar, so they could compare the two.

“I own several Le Creuset’s in different sizes. They are either bigger or smaller than this one. At 6 quarts it’s perfect for me,” one reviewer wrote. “I admit I was skeptical of buying from the warehouse, but the price was too enticing! Turns out one of the best products I’ve ever bought – I give it a 10 out of 10.”

If you’re looking for a piece of cookware that will hold up over time, this one is the way to go. To score this deal and many more during Amazon’s Early Access Sale, make sure you sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership.

