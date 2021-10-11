Amazon Shoppers Have Found The ‘Perfect’ Oversized Shacket For Fall—& It Comes In The Best Patterns

At this point in the year, you might be wondering what’s going on with the weather. It’s getting colder, but not so cold that you need to go full on puffer jacket mode. When summer turns to fall, it’s time for a wardrobe refresh that centers around transitional pieces. One such number is a shacket.

This shirt-jacket hybrid, coined the “shacket,” gives you the coverage and warmth of a jacket, but won’t make you break a sweat while you run to Starbs for a PSL. Plus, shackets typically fit a little oversized, giving you that effortless chic yet comfy look that celebs like Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters have opted for.

You don’t, however, have to spend a fortune to jump on this cool girl trend, because Amazon shoppers are back at it again with another cute, affordable find—and you know we’re following in their footsteps. The Dokotoo Button-Down is the latest apple of reviewers’ eyes, and we’re guessing it’ll be the one clothing item you’ll be living in this fall. Wear it open to let your shirt peek through or button it all the way up for a sleeker style. We suggest pairing this shacket with a plain tee and some baggy jeans for a casual, comfortable, and cool ensemble.

The shopper-loved shirt comes in 24 colors in sizes S to XXL. So far, it has 850 five-star ratings and a respectable 4.2-star rating, thanks to its versatility.

One five-star reviewer went so far as to call it the “perfect shacket,” writing that it can be worn “all year round!” Another liked it so much, they came back to buy it in more colors after their first initial purchase.

“I love this corduroy shirt. It’s nice and oversized,” they wrote. “It’ll be great year round. Reminds me of the 90’s in the best way.”

For fall, try the shacket in a warm tone or versatile neutral. If you’re feeling bold, throw on one of the plaid or colorblock options. You should note, though, that many Amazon shoppers recommended sizing up if you want a looser fit.

After finding your new fall wardrobe staple, you can get to posting all the cute autumn photos. And for no more than $34, we have a hunch you’ll be adding a few different colors to your cart, too.