Amazon Has a Secret Hub of Designer Outlet Deals—Get Coach Sunglasses For 55% Off

You may view Amazon as your go-to for household essentials, simple wardrobe staples or last-minute needs for when you’re in a pinch, but did you know that the retailer also has so many hidden deals on designer items? That’s right—brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Kate Spade and Michael Kors can be found at discount, so long as you know where to look.
Luckily, even if you don’t, we do—consider us your Amazon shopping experts as we dive headfirst into what you’re clearly missing out on (like these Coach sunglasses that are 55 percent off.)
In fact, the retailer has quite a few storefronts that offer top-notch brands; if you’ve got money to spend, Amazon’s luxury storefront is likely up your alley (from “fresh picked glamour” to “evening hour” looks). But, if you’re looking to ball while still on a budget, the Premium Brands Outlet is a safe bet.
There are quite literally thousands of deals you could spend hours wading through, OR, you could simply shop our carefully curated picks that we believe to be the best deals included.
Take a look at our top finds for designer outlet clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories down below.
Best Designer Outlet Bag Deals
Michael Kors Charlotte Large Top Zip Tote
NINE WEST Brooklyn Jet Set Carryall
for everyday needs. Shop it in brown and cream colors, too.
Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody
Tory Burch Women’s Ella Patent Tote
Best Designer Outlet Shoe Deals
COACH Ulyssa Slide
Style and comfort is what you’ll get with these Coach slides that are as high as 64 percent off. Grab a pair in a variety of colors.
Tory Burch Women’s Miller Cloud Sandals
Yes, even the highly coveted Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals
are sold at Amazon. Snag a pair for less (the discounts are ever changing) right now.
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Aliah Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger? For 50 percent off
? Legendary.
UGG Women’s Funkette Slipper
Who knew platform UGGS existed? I’m so glad I do now.
UGG Fluff Yeah Slippers
It’s true: UGG Fluff Yeah Slippers are 50 percent off.
Best Designer Outlet Accessory Deals
COACH Womens L149 Sunglasses
I can’t remember the last time I saw Coach sunglasses for 55 percent off
. This can’t last long.
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses
Best Designer Outlet Clothing Deals
Kate Spade New York “Dream A Little Dream Short Pajama Set
ASTR the label Women’s Midi Dress
This summertime fun midi dress comes in several different shades, including black, pink and white.