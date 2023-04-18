Amazon Has a Secret Hub of Designer Outlet Deals—Get Coach Sunglasses For 55% Off

StyleCaster
Maya Gandara
by
You may view Amazon as your go-to for household essentials, simple wardrobe staples or last-minute needs for when you’re in a pinch, but did you know that the retailer also has so many hidden deals on designer items? That’s right—brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Kate Spade and Michael Kors can be found at discount, so long as you know where to look.

Luckily, even if you don’t, we do—consider us your Amazon shopping experts as we dive headfirst into what you’re clearly missing out on (like these Coach sunglasses that are 55 percent off.) 

In fact, the retailer has quite a few storefronts that offer top-notch brands; if you’ve got money to spend, Amazon’s luxury storefront is likely up your alley (from “fresh picked glamour” to “evening hour” looks). But, if you’re looking to ball while still on a budget, the Premium Brands Outlet is a safe bet. 

There are quite literally thousands of deals you could spend hours wading through, OR, you could simply shop our carefully curated picks that we believe to be the best deals included. 

Take a look at our top finds for designer outlet clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories down below.

Best Designer Outlet Bag Deals

Michael Kors Charlotte Large Top Zip Tote

Amazon

Michael Kors Charlotte Large Top Zip Tote

This one is going fast. Luckily, the Michael Kors hot seller comes in a few other designs/shades.
NINE WEST Brooklyn Jet Set Carryall

Amazon

NINE WEST Brooklyn Jet Set Carryall

Consider this your all-in-one bag
for everyday needs. Shop it in brown and cream colors, too.
Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag

Amazon

Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody 

Searching for a classic, black crossbody you can bring literally anywhere? This Kate Spade option is on sale.
Tory Burch Women's Ella Patent Tote

Amazon

Tory Burch Women’s Ella Patent Tote

This Tory Burch tote is at its lowest price in over 30 days—grab it for 15 percent off.

Best Designer Outlet Shoe Deals

COACH Ulyssa Slide

Amazon

COACH Ulyssa Slide

Style and comfort is what you’ll get with these Coach slides that are as high as 64 percent off. Grab a pair in a variety of colors.

COACH Ulyssa Slide $34.27+
Tory Burch Women's Miller Cloud Sandals

Amazon

Tory Burch Women’s Miller Cloud Sandals

Yes, even the highly coveted Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals
are sold at Amazon. Snag a pair for less (the discounts are ever changing) right now.

Tory Burch Women's Miller Cloud Sandals $174.99+
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Aliah Sneaker

Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Aliah Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger? For 50 percent off
? Legendary.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Aliah Sneaker $34.50+
UGG Women's Funkette Slipper

Amazon

UGG Women’s Funkette Slipper

Who knew platform UGGS existed? I’m so glad I do now.

UGG Women's Funkette Slipper $91
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers Macy's

Photo: UGG.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slippers

It’s true: UGG Fluff Yeah Slippers are 50 percent off.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slippers $50 (Originally $100)
Best Designer Outlet Accessory Deals

COACH Womens L149 Sunglasses (HC8169) Plastic

Amazon

COACH Womens L149 Sunglasses 

I can’t remember the last time I saw Coach sunglasses for 55 percent off
. This can’t last long.

COACH Womens L149 Sunglasses  $82 (Originally $183)
Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon

Ray-Ban RB4125 Cats 5000 Aviator Sunglasses

Ray-Bans are on sale! I repeat, Ray-Bans are on sale!

Best Designer Outlet Clothing Deals

Kate Spade New York "Dream A Little Dream Short Pajama Set

Amazon

Kate Spade New York “Dream A Little Dream Short Pajama Set

With summer imminent, there’s no better time to stock up on sweat-wicking pajamas.
ASTR the label Women's Midi Dress

Amazon

ASTR the label Women’s Midi Dress

This summertime fun midi dress comes in several different shades, including black, pink and white.

ASTR the label Women's Midi Dress $48.30 +
PAIGE Women's Cindy Jeans with Destroyed Hem

Amazon

PAIGE Women’s Cindy Jeans with Destroyed Hem

It may be hot outside, but that won’t stop us from flagging denim deals. Scoop this destroyed hem at its lowest price in 30 days.
