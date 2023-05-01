Amazon Is the Perfect Spot to Stock Up on Denim Shorts—Shop Popular Levi’s Styles For $26

Scroll To See More Images
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s officially the month of May, which means it’s time to take stock of your daisy dukes before high temps arrive—there’s nothing more aggravating than realizing none of your pairs from last year fit once a heat wave hits. Luckily, we’ve got you covered on the best places to buy denim shorts, with one of them being none other than Amazon’s fashion department.
The retailer is a goldmine for spring/summer apparel, from cute blouses to maxi dresses (and maxi skirts). Chances are whatever you’re searching for to complete your seasonal wardrobe refresh is available at Amazon for an affordable price. And yes, that especially includes denim shorts—where else can you grab multiple pairs of popular Levi’s styles on sale and with two-day shipping? Just make sure you’re a prime member to shop all these stand-out deals we’re about to dangle in front of your eyes.
RELATED: Amazon’s New Spring Fashion Arrivals Include Hundreds of Dresses Fit For Any Occasion—Starting at $50 & Under
Whether you prefer longer, shorter, raw hem or straight leg shorts, there’s a variety of style and color options (including plus size) to feast on. Prices start at $26 and don’t go much higher, so you could in theory grab at least four pairs for not much more than $100. Score!
Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts
—best of all, a few select shade options are on major sale. Shop them in both standard and plus size options.
Luvamia Mid-Rise Denim Shorts
These shorts have nearly 5,000 perfect ratings
from shoppers; “Believe the hype,” wrote one reviewer. “The rave reviews are legit.”
Govc Stretchy Denim Short
“It is very comfortable to walk around in all day and doesn’t feel like its digging into anywhere, very good material. For the price that you pay. you’ll definitely get a long lasting wear out of this,” wrote one shopper. The shorts have over 10,000 five-star ratings
, so we’ll take their word for it.
Floerns Women’s Ripped Raw Hem High Waisted Shorts
If high-waisted shorts are your go-to, look no further than this ripped hem style
that clocks in at just $31 each.
SweatyRocks Women’s High Waist Denim Shorts
BRB, ordering a pair of these 100 percent straight leg denim shorts
. I can see them pairing so well with white tees and sneakers.
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Shorts
Shoppers say these mid-rise denim shorts
run true to size (plus size options are available) and hold their shape through repeated washes.