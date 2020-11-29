Amazon’s Cyber Week Sale Is Chock-Full of Deals for Last Minute Shoppers Who Can’t Be Tamed

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday may be ~unofficially~ over, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck when it comes to finding stellar post-Thanksgiving sales to score. Cyber Monday (a.k.a Cyber Week) is almost here, and there will be equally as many sales to shop than there were during Black Friday—and perhaps even more. As expected, Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale 2020 is massive—it’s even expected to be one of the biggest sale events (yes, it’s going to run all through the week) that they’ve held to date. The big-box e-tailer already launched their Daily Drops deals earlier in the month to allow holiday bargain hunters to get a jump start on shopping for gifts, while still getting plenty of opportunities to save before the official Cyber week shopping hustle even begins. Of course, because of the pandemic, shipping times are expected to be slightly delayed this year, so Amazon is generously extending its window of opportunity to score big across all merchandise categories, from luxury beauty to essential kitchen gadgets and everything in between.

Indeed, Amazon is continuing its tradition of holding a week-long Cyber Monday event, with not only thousands of deals to score but also plenty of opportunities to support Black-owned and small businesses as well. Throughout the week, Amazon will be dropping massive price cuts on top brands including Mario Badescu, Samsung, iRobot, Cuisinart, and Tommy Hilfiger, but there will also be solid promotions on various Amazon Handmade items and independent merchants. We’ll be updating this page as we get more details about Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, so make sure to bookmark and check back for new deals we think you’ll want to know about. Check out the below mark-downs we’re adding to our cart now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

All-new Echo Dot 4th Generation

The brand-new echo dot will be marked down $30, making it just $69.99 instead of $100.

Sutra Bombshell Curl, Wave & Straight Iron

All of Sultra’s hot styling tools will be marked down 40 percent off from November 22 through December 2.

L’Oreal Cosmetics

Take 20 percent off a huge selection of L’Oreal’s best-selling products, including their beloved Lash Princess Mascara set.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

This coveted Amazon device will be discounted by $80 off, making the sale price only $169.

You & Me Handmade Ornaments

Starting on November 20, several independent artisans will be offering up to 20 percent on unique customizable items and plenty of thoughtful gifts.

Chefman Multi-Functional Air Fryer

This best-selling air fryer (along with additional Chefman kitchen appliances) will be marked down 35 percent off between November 23 to December 6.

Belei Refining Moisturizer

During Amazon’s Cyber week, select Belei skincare products will be 20 percent off.

ToothShower Oral Irrigator

This advanced oral irrigator (both single and dual) will be marked down up to 30 percent off.

Fossil Riley Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

You can already score nearly half off of this best-selling watch ahead of Black Friday.

BeautyStat Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream

Take 50 percent off this best-selling face cream when you purchase on Amazon.

Curapox Hydrosonic Pro Electric Toothbrush

Let 2021 be the year of oral health and treat yourself to this super-premium electric toothbrush while it’s 35 percent off on Amazon.